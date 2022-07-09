ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Visitors gather at Dogwood Dell despite recent threat of reported July 4 mass shooting plot

By D'mon Reynolds
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QYAm_0gZg5ED600

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dogwood Dell has been the center of attention this week since Richmond authorities named it as the target for a potential mass shooting on Independence Day that police said they prevented from happening. However, the incident has not deterred many from continuing to visit the spot in the following days.

On Friday, hundreds of people gathered at Dogwood Dell for a tribute to Prince, the artist and singer-songwriter who died in 2016.

Richmond court documents reveal new details about tip on alleged July 4 mass shooting plot

On Sunday, July 10, the 12th Annual Gospel Music Fest, hosted by the popular radio host Sheilah Belle, is expected to fill the amphitheater seats. Belle said news of the thwarted July 4 mass shooting hasn’t changed the minds of those who plan to attend the event.

“I’ve never heard anyone saying they’re not going to come,” Belle said. “It has all been positive — ‘My sis, I’m there. My brother, I’m there. My sister, I’m there.’ Never heard anything contrary to that,” she told 8News.

Kali Roberts attended the Prince tribute tonight and said she was disheartened by the news of a shooting plot, but felt at ease knowing people are more aware.

“I was like, I have a strong feeling there’s going to be strong security under the circumstances, but at the same time it was a bit disheartening to find out about it,” Roberts said.

Police: Fourth of July mass shooting plot targeting Dogwood Dell stopped with help of ‘hero citizen’

Belle said she has heard all of the reports but is leaning on faith to help her navigate through these chaotic times. “God’s got us,” she said.

Many people at the Prince tribute told 8News that they will not walk in fear. However, they also said seeing a heavy police presence helped put them at ease.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

19-Year-Old Caught in Gun Crossfire and Killed

Toni Charmaine Knight, 19, of Dinwiddie County, was pronounced dead on the scene when police arrived at the 100 block of Perry Street at around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 2. Knight along with two of her nieces were just returning to her home from grocery shopping officers said at Artist Space Lofts along Perry Street with her two young nieces when a group of gunmen opened fire. Knight got caught in the crossfire and a bullet struck her in the chest, killing her. Knight’s 12-year-old niece was also grazed by a bullet, but her injury was non-life threatening.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime
theriver953.com

Shooting Results in Vehicle Crash

Henrico County Police Division is investigating a shooting accident that resulted in a vehicle crash in North Henrico. Sunday July 10 police were called to the 500 block of North Road to investigate a vehicle crash involving gunfire. Officers learned from witnesses at the scene that a suspect had gotten...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Chesterfield man dies following early morning shooting

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Monday morning. On July 11, around 5:10 a.m., police were called to Chippendale Court on reports of a man shot. When officers arrived, they found that 33-year-old Matthew Tommasso, of the 4000 block...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Spotsylvania police looking for suspect in connection to multiple vandalisms, larcenies in YMCA parking lot

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with several vandalisms and larcenies. The crimes occurred on July 2 in the parking lot of the YMCA on Smith Station Road. The suspect was driving a black sedan which did not have a front license plate. Police describe the suspect as a white male with tattoos on his arms.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy