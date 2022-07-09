ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Shawn Mendes postpones concert at CHI Health Center

By 6 News staff reports
WOWT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The multi-platinum singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes announced Friday that three weeks of shows will be postponed including the...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

'Cosmetic repairs': Parts of Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall closed for repairs

OMAHA, Neb. — While Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall just reopened nearly two weeks ago, parts of it are now closed — for repairs. "We have an idea of how people are going to use the park as we're going through construction but you really don't learn about everyday usage until you finally get into it and it's happening so we anticipate that there will be ongoing cosmetic repairs just given the open public nature of the park so we ask for patience and, of course, we will try to get those back open as soon as possible," Kristyna Engdahl, MECA director of communications, told KETV NewsWatch 7.
OMAHA, NE
KCCI.com

Nebraska family recounts loved one lost to 'brain-eating amoeba'

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Iowa and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials are testing the water in a southwest Iowa lake for brain-eating amoeba after a Missouri resident was infected last week,according to the state's Department of Natural Resources. As the Iowa DNR closed the beach at Lake...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
State
Oregon State
Omaha, NE
Entertainment
City
Omaha, NE
WOWT

Grieving Omaha family advocates for more suicide prevention measures

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - To outlive a child is one of the worst experiences a parent can go through, and now one Omaha family must carry on without their beloved 20-year-old Gracie Jaimes. This family isn’t alone. Thousands across the nation, every year, mourn the loss of loved ones who...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Boys Town National Research Hospital launches mobile research unit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Boys Town National Research Hospital officially launched its newest research space, and it’s on wheels. Tuesday was the unveiling of the brand-new research vehicle. The project has been two years in the making. The custom-built trailer is climate-controlled. Inside is hospital-grade equipment that allows researchers...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Ground Broken On WarHorse Casino In Southwest Lincoln

Lincoln residents are one step closer to being able to play games of chance and wager on sports. Ground was broken Tuesday morning on the WarHorse Casino at Lincoln Race Course. Lance Morgan is president and CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc, the parent company of the casino, and says they expect...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Mendes
doniphanherald.com

Game park construction to begin in La Vista

Construction should start in August on a game park and sports bar near Cabela’s in La Vista. The La Vista City Council this past week approved a replat and a subdivision agreement on an 11-acre space on Giles Road and Southport Parkway. One of two projects planned for the...
LA VISTA, NE
WOWT

Fundraising event benefits Nebraska AIDS Project

Members of an Omaha neighborhood fought for months against a redevelopment project that they say will ruin their quality of life. If you see him call 911 so police can get him back home. Nebraskan attends Biden's gun law signing. Updated: 8 hours ago. A number of families impacted by...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Chi Health Center#Wowt#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
point2homes.com

5623 S 190th Terrace, Omaha, Douglas County, NE, 68135

Lisa Marie Zimmerman, M: 402-660-9078, [email protected], www.betteromaha.com - AWESOME Millard home with park like setting and treed private backyard. This home has one of the largest lots in the subdivision, with a 6' wood privacy fence surrounding the property & backyard fire pit and picnic table area. There is a smaller chain link fence sectioning off a small area of the yard, near the house perfect for pets or kids. Fresh carpet & paint throughout home December 2021. Large eat in kitchen with SS appliances, all appliances stay! Deck off back is perfect for entertaining (new stain last season). Gate in the back leads to a path to the community play ground & SPLASH pad. Lower level has an additional sink with cabinets and counter top space with 3/4 bathroom perfect for a mother-in-law suite.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
klin.com

More Details Released In Monday Death Of Elderly Man In Southwest Lincoln

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office released more details in the death of a man Monday, July 11th in the 1600 block of Southwest 40th Street. Deputies arrived around 8 a.m. to find a 78 year old man deceased inside the home. There was evidence of physical trauma to his body. A search warrant was obtained and the residence was processed by crime scene technicians.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

New Look Runza Restaurant, in store for Beatrice

LINCOLN – A popular Beatrice restaurant is getting a makeover, and addition. The Beatrice Runza® Restaurant location will close its doors later this month and a new Runza® building will be built in its place. Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza® National says “Runza® has been part...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy