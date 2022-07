TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Isolated to scattered storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours, especially over higher terrain. Best chance will be south and east of Tucson for heavy rainfall, cannot rule out isolated storms and areas of flooding across eastern Pima and Tucson as well. Gusty winds, localized heavy rain, and blowing dust are the primary threats with any storms that develop. High temperatures look to heat to 105° or above for the rest of the workweek with daily isolated storm chances.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO