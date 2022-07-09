Deadline Approaching for City of Miami Emergency Rental Assistance Program

MIAMI — Miami-Dade, Broward and the state are all facing a shortage of teachers for the upcoming school year.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with both the superintendent of Broward County Public Schools and the president of the United Teachers of Dade about issues they face and possible solutions.Dr. Vickie Cartwright, the superintendent of Broward Schools, said, "We are going out there to find qualified and high-quality teachers in our classrooms. I want the best and brightest teachers for our children to set them up for success."She said the nation's fourth largest school district has 15,000 teachers and has 502 openings, compared...

