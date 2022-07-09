ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deadline Approaching for City of Miami Emergency Rental Assistance Program

By Kevin Boulandier
NBC Miami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Miami will stop accepting applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance program on July 13, as all program funding will soon be obligated. The program started in March 2021 as a way...

www.nbcmiami.com

WSVN-TV

Miami organization demands housing help for residents affected by housing crisis

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is demanding housing help for residents in need. The Miami Workers Center, which advocates for increased availability of affordable housing, is joining with families who are at risk of eviction. Legal advocates and Miami-Dade’s mayor are giving the spotlight the worsening housing crisis across the area.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Proposed Miami-Dade "Right to Counsel" Law May Cut Down on Evictions

An accused criminal has the constitutional right to an attorney even if they can't afford one. But what about a person who has been threatened with eviction but can hardly afford month-to-month rent, much less a lawyer to represent them in housing court?. Miami-Dade County is facing an unprecedented housing...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade, Broward facing teacher shortage

MIAMI — Miami-Dade, Broward and the state are all facing a shortage of teachers for the upcoming school year.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with both the superintendent of Broward County Public Schools and the president of the United Teachers of Dade about issues they face and possible solutions.Dr. Vickie Cartwright, the superintendent of Broward Schools, said, "We are going out there to find qualified and high-quality teachers in our classrooms. I want the best and brightest teachers for our children to set them up for success."She said the nation's fourth largest school district has 15,000 teachers and has 502 openings, compared...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins is our choice for District 8 Commissioner

During her time as Commissioner of District 8, Danielle Cohen Higgins has set the standard for great, consistent leadership. She continues to be a leader on important issues: she’s concerned about housing affordability and wages in our community. That’s why Commissioner Cohen Higgins says she is working to implement policies that promote affordability and championing smart development that makes people more important than profits.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Federal aid for school meals is running out. Here's how students in South Florida could be affected

For the past two years, every student in the country has been able to eat at school for free. But starting this fall that will no longer be the case. Even as inflation and supply chain issues make it harder to put food on the table, federal pandemic aid for the school meal program is running out. In South Florida, how students will be affected by the changes may depend on which district they live in.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Confusing state law: Licenses

The State Legislature thought they were helping small contractors when they decided they no longer needed a license to operate, but counties in South Florida are saying if you don’t have a license, you can’t pull a permit. That’s why one fencing contractor called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
FLORIDA STATE
tamaractalk.com

City of Tamarac Throws Back-To-School Splash Pool Party

Before plunging into another school year headfirst, celebrate the summer at the Back to School Splash pool party at the Caporella Aquatic Center. Held on Saturday, August 6th, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., the party includes a live DJ set, games, and fun poolside activities. Tckets are $5, and...
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Miami residents report coyote sightings near Coconut Grove

MIAMI – Catherine Moghari is among the Miami residents who recently reported coyote sightings near Coconut Grove. She said it was at about 5 a.m. Moghari said she decided to follow the canine and took a picture. “I saw what I thought was maybe a shepherd mix running up...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade restaurant with rodent issues not ordered shut? Why?

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Why aren’t state inspectors with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation ordering places with rodent and roach issues shut in Miami-Dade County?. Seems as though the rules and regulations are not being enforced equally. Last week, rodent issues were found inside Encanto Restaurant...
850wftl.com

Broward woman startled by spiny iguana in her toilet

(BROWARD COUNTY) — A Broward County woman, Michelle Reynolds, what shocked to find a huge spiky-tailed iguana in her toilet Saturday night. The Hollywood woman called “Iguana Lifestyles,” wildlife removal and they showed up yesterday to safely remove the Mexican spiny-tailed iguana. Reynolds says the iguana was...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Four Miami-Dade Municipalities Considering Annexation

Four municipalities in Miami-Dade County want to expand their boundaries and the proposition comes with plenty of controversy. The process is called annexation. It includes for example, a city expanding into unincorporated areas of Miami-Dade County. Miami Springs is interested in annexing county land. So is Doral. The Village of...

