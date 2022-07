Three suspects are at large after a convenience store clerk was shot during an armed robbery attempt in Florence early yesterday morning. Police were called to the On the Go store at 305 Pamplico Highway and found the clerk wounded inside of the store. Officers assisted them until EMS arrived and they were transported to the hospital. According to officers, two men with handguns entered the store while a third waited outside. The suspects demanded money and the clerk was shot before the two men left the store and drove off in a dark-colored sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO