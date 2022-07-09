Tony Sirico, Paulie Walnuts of 'Sopranos,' Remembered: 'One of the Greatest'
"I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs," 'Sopranos' co-star Michael Imperioli...www.newsweek.com
"I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs," 'Sopranos' co-star Michael Imperioli...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0