Chloe Bailey, Quavo, Mack Wilds, Druski, And More To Star In Universal Pictures’ ‘Praise This’

Click here to read the full article.

Universal Pictures is bringing the hilarious movie Praise This to theaters with a musician-heavy cast including stars like Chloe Bailey , Quavo , and Mack Wilds . Other cast members will include Anjelika Washington, Koryn Hawthorne, Jekalyn Carr, Kiara Iman Heffner, Ilario Grant, Birgundi Baker, Loren Lott, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Cocoa Brown, Vanessa Fraction, social media star Druski and comedian Kountry Wayne .

Directed by Little ‘s Tina Gordon, Praise Th is is described as “a music-competition feature comedy set in the world of youth choirs.” The Will Packard-produced film was announced earlier this year as part of a trio of Universal films coming to the Peacock network in 2023.

The film comes about under Will Packer Production’s first-look deal with Universal which is also responsible for hilarious movies like Night School , Girls Trip , and the Ride Along series. Packer ( The Photograph and Little ) will be teaming up with The Story Company’s co-founder and CEO Tim Story, alongside Will Packard Production’s Executive Vice President Johanna Byer for production.

Quavo of the Migos has already challenged himself on the silver screen with the cameos on Black-ish and the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico . He’s also set to play in Randall Emmett’s thriller Wash Me in the River . Chloe has already starred in the series Grown-Ish while Wilds has played in a plethora of projects such as Apple TV+ series Swagger , Miracle’s Boys , The Wire , Half Nelson , The Secret Life of Bees , and George Lucas’ Red Tails .

Druski will be breaking into film with his first major role, as Kountry Wayne has made his film debut in Holiday Heartbreak .

Production has reportedly begun in Atlanta during the month of June.