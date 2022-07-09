ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US, China seek to calm rising tensions on many fronts

By MATTHEW LEE
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29UGlT_0gZg3DOn00
Indonesia US China U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP) (Stefani Reynolds)

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his Chinese counterpart on Saturday in a new effort to try to rein in or at least manage rampant hostility that has come to define recent relations between Washington and Beijing.

Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi were holding talks in the Indonesian resort of Bali, a day after they both attended a gathering of top diplomats from the Group of 20 rich and large developing countries that failed to reach consensus over Russia's war in Ukraine and how to deal with its impacts.

Wang and Blinken were discussing a range of contentious issues from tariffs and trade and human rights to Taiwan and disputes in the South China Sea. Just two days earlier, the two countries' top military officers had faced off over Taiwan during a virtual meeting.

“In a relationship as complex and consequential as the one between the United States and China, there is a lot to talk about and I’m very much looking forward to a productive, constructive conversation,” Blinken said as the pair headed into the closed-door meeting.

Wang said “it is necessary for the two countries to maintain normal exchanges” and “to work together to ensure that this relationship will continue to move forward along the right track.”

He echoed frequent Chinese lines about remaining committed to the principles of “mutual respect,” “peaceful coexistence” and “win-win cooperation.” That, he said, "serves the interests of the two countries and two peoples. It is also the shared aspiration of the international community.”

U.S. officials said ahead of time they don’t expect any breakthroughs from Blinken's talks with Wang. But they said they are hopeful the conversation can help keep lines of communications open and create “guardrails” to guide the world’s two largest economies as they navigate increasingly complex and potentially explosive matters.

The United States and China have staked out increasingly confrontational positions, including on Ukraine, that some fear could lead to miscalculation and conflict. The U.S. has watched warily as China has refused to criticize the Russian invasion, while condemning Western sanctions against Russia and accusing the U.S. and NATO of provoking the conflict.

The Biden administration had hoped that China, with its long history of opposing what it sees as interference in its own internal affairs, would take a similar position with Ukraine. But, it has not, choosing instead what U.S. officials see as a hybrid position that is damaging the international rules-based order.

At the G-20 meeting, Wang made an oblique reference to China's policy on global stability, saying “to place one’s own security above the security of others and intensify military blocs will only split the international community and make oneself less secure,” according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

On Thursday, China's joint chiefs of staff chairman Gen. Li Zuocheng upbraided his U.S. counterpart Gen. Mark Milley over Washington's support for Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade province.

Li demanded that the U.S. cease military "collusion" with Taiwan, saying China has "no room for compromise" on issues affecting its "core interests," which include self-governing Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

“China demands the U.S. ... cease reversing history, cease U.S.-Taiwan military collusion and avoid impacting China-U.S. ties and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Li said.

At the same time, Li was also quoted in a Defense Ministry news release as saying China hoped to “further strengthen dialogue, handle risks, and promote cooperation, rather than deliberately creating confrontation, provoking incidents and becoming mutually exclusive.”

China routinely flies warplanes near Taiwan to advertise its threat to attack, and the island’s Defense Ministry said Chinese air force aircraft crossed the middle line of the Taiwan Strait dividing the two sides on Friday morning.

The meeting between Li and Milley followed fiery comments by Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe at a regional security conference last month that was also attended by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Wei accused the United States of trying to “hijack” the support of countries in the Asia-Pacific region to turn them against Beijing, saying Washington is seeking to advance its own interests “under the guise of multilateralism.”

At the same meeting in Singapore, Austin said China was causing instability with its claim to Taiwan and its increased military activity in the area.

In May, Blinken incurred Chinese wrath by calling the country the “most serious long-term challenge to the international order” for the United States, with its claims to Taiwan and efforts to dominate the strategic South China Sea.

The U.S. and its allies have responded with what they term "freedom of navigation" patrols in the South China Sea, prompting angry responses from Beijing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

US eyes counter-China moves in Southeast Asia

BANGKOK — (AP) — The Biden administration moved Sunday to strengthen ties with key Southeast Asian ally Thailand as it pressed ahead with efforts to counter China’s relentless push for influence in the region. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed two cooperation agreements with his Thai...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov STORMS OUT of talks with G20 diplomats after Western powers criticised Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine

Russia's top diplomat stormed out of talks with G20 foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia on Friday as Western powers criticised Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Washington and allies condemned Russia's assault ahead of the meeting before Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov faced what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called a barrage of Western criticism at the closed-door talks.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Ukraine Has Chance to Deal Devastating Blow to Russia: Ex-NATO Commander

Ukraine has the chance to deal a strong blow to Russia by striking the Kerch Strait bridge, according to a former NATO commander. General Philip Breedlove, who served as NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, told The Times on Thursday that the bridge is a "legitimate target." The Kerch Strait bridge is actually a pair of bridges that run between mainland Russia and Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Double blitzing of Putin's troops as tank column is devastated by Ukrainian artillery and separatist battalion 'is destroyed by Russian friendly fire'

A column of Russian tanks has been destroyed in an artillery strike by Ukraine in the eastern Donbas region, with part of the strike caught on video. Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade said a dozen tanks and armoured vehicles were destroyed or damaged in the strike, which took place last week in Luhansk province.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China Sea#Taiwan#State#Chinese#Indonesian
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Russian Soldier Breaks Down: We Are Just Meat Here

Nearly five months into Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” and after myriad reports of troops resorting to desperate measures to ditch the war, Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday suddenly announced it was giving some soldiers in Ukraine’s Donbas a “chance to rest.”. The supposed...
MILITARY
CNN

Soldiers take rocket launcher out of hiding and fire at Russians

More than forty towns and villages in the Donbas region have come under attack in the last 24 hours, as the Russians push into the Donetsk region. CNN’s Alex Marquardt is in Kharkiv to see how the most vulnerable live on the front line of the Russian invasion as Ukrainian forces prepare to push back.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Singapore
Country
China
The Drive

Giant Explosions Rock More Russian Ammunition Depots In Ukraine

It’s clear that Ukraine is executing a major campaign targeting Russian ammo depots in order to blunt their terrifying artillery assaults. More dramatic video is emerging of what is said to be a Ukrainian campaign against Russian ammunition depots using U.S.-supplied M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, and other artillery systems.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian military equipment captured by Ukrainian armed forces on display in Prague

Pieces of Russian military equipment that were captured or destroyed by the Ukrainian armed forces during the ongoing war are being displayed at an exhibition in Prague.The display, organised by Ukraine’s internal affairs ministry, was unveiled on Monday at Letna Plain, a large open space a short distance from Prague Castle. It shows a damaged T-90 tank, Buk air defence system and a Msta howitzer, among other weapons. The exhibition of war trophies is aimed at showing the “horrors of war” and highlighting the resistance Ukrainian soldiers have put up, officials said. “With this exhibition, we hope to show...
MILITARY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
74K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy