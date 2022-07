The City of Beverly Hills’ Concerts on Canon kicked off the summer season on June 9 and has enjoyed a successful run thus far. The concerts take place weekly through Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. Beverly Canon Gardens located at 241 North Canon Drive. There is ample seating on the grass, and guests can bring their own blankets to sit on. Guests can also dine while listening to music by purchasing food and drinks from one of the many neighboring Beverly Hills restaurants or bringing their own picnic-packed meals. The lineup for the remainder of the summer includes:

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO