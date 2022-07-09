ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, GA

Georgia man accused of choking small dog, tossing it to German Shepherd in front of child

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48vMNh_0gZg2otl00
Animal cruelty A west Georgia man is wanted on animal cruelty charges, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office minced no words, releasing a “Wanted” poster on social media seeking the public’s help. (Photographer:Ireneusz Skorupa; Ireneusz Skorupa-Ericsphotography/Getty Images)

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia man is wanted on animal cruelty charges, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office minced no words, releasing a “Wanted” poster on social media seeking the public’s help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pKCAP_0gZg2otl00
Animal cruelty charges A west Georgia man is wanted on animal cruelty charges, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office minced no words, releasing a “Wanted” poster on social media seeking the public’s help. (Polk County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office)

According to WSB-TV, Andrew Phillip Compton is accused of choking a small dog and throwing it toward an aggressive German Shepherd.

Police confirmed that the Shepherd mauled the smaller dog, leaving it badly injured, the TV station reported.

In addition to the animal cruelty charge, Compton is also facing a first-degree cruelty to children charge because the abuse occurred in front of a child, WSB reported.

Anyone who knows where Compton is or has more information is asked to call police at 770-748-3400.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Man found trapped in stove pipe at Georgia Little Caesar’s

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A sticky situation ended with a rescue in Georgia, when a man was pulled from an exhaust pipe above a restaurant. DeKalb County Police Department shared a photo of the rescue with WSB-TV, showing crews cutting a man out of a vent. The vent appears to extend to a large pizza oven.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Polk County, GA
Polk County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Friends say attempted QT carjacking victim was an 'incredible person, coach, and father'

Friends mourn the loss of beloved football coach shot and killed in attempted QT carjacking on Peachtree Parkway. Friends tell FOX 5 Atlanta's Rob DiRienzo that Bradley Coleman, the man identified in the attempted carjacking at the QuikTrip in Norcross, was the type of guy to light up a room when he walked in. Authorities are still searching for the suspects who shot Coleman to death.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

REPORT: Landlord who threatens to kill tenants, “burn down house” jailed for second time

The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.
POLK COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#West Georgia#Animal Cruelty#German#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
wgxa.tv

Fight in Georgia Walmart leads to shooting

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) -- An investigation is underway after a fight led to a shooting at a Walmart off of Highway 85 in Riverdale. Officers responded to the 7000 block of Highway 85 around 6 p.m. on July 7 after an off-duty Riverdale officer says gunshots were heard coming from inside the store.
RIVERDALE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 46

Runaway goat leads police on chase in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A runaway goat led police on a wild chase through Cobb County Saturday afternoon before officers were finally able to wrangle the animal. The Cobb County Police Department shared a picture on Facebook of the escaped goat after it was apprehended. After getting a call about...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Teen shot multiple times in early morning home invasion in Southwest Atlanta

Atlanta police search for home invasion suspects that left teenage girl injured. Atlanta police say an 18-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was shot multiple times during a home invasion. The mother of the teenage girl said her daughter was shot four times after the invaders broke into her home on Sunday morning.
ATLANTA, GA
maggrand.com

Georgia deputy removes shirt, weapons to stop woman from jumping from courthouse rooftop

Georgia Deputy Nicolas Reynolds was on his way home on June 30 when he heard the call for help on his radio. A woman in distress was about to commit suicide by jumping from the top of the roof of Fulton County Courthouse in Downtown Atlanta. Drone video shows the woman sitting on the ledge — legs dangling over the side of the building — just one delicate move from a nine-story fall to the ground.
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
74K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy