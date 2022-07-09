Classroom makeover on the way for local program that helps girls improve school success

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Everyone deserves a chance to thrive.

That’s a priority for the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center in Jacksonville.

Their program Girl Matters: ‘It’s Elementary’ pairs girls with mentors during the school year to help prevent suspensions and expulsions from school and to help them with different skill-building activities.

This weekend, one Gregory Drive Elementary School classroom, used for the girls to connect with their mentors, will be transformed.

That’s thanks to North Carolina-based WorldLegacy.

Kimberly Gallon is the school-based program manager with the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center.

“Our girls go through a lot,” Gallon said. “To be able to have a space for them that’s comfortable and doesn’t feel like a classroom -- I’m just excited for them to have that opportunity.”

‘Girl Matters: It’s Elementary’ works with several local schools.

Action News Jax spoke with Catherine Orr with WorldLegacy Team NC191.

“It’s about community right? We’re all partnering together, and we’re all helping the girls,” Orr said.

Team NC191 will be repainting the built-in bookshelf, the entry door and the large cabinet.

They will also provide Fire HD 8 kids pro 8″ tablets, desks, chairs, rugs, bookshelves, dry erase tables, a couch, and bean bag chairs.

‘Girl Matters: It’s Elementary’ will be expanding to another school next year, which will be their traditional model.

There are currently groups at two other elementary schools, and there are also after-school programs.

Renovations will be taking place Saturday and Sunday at Gregory Drive Elementary School.

There will be a ribbon-cutting Sunday at 5 p.m.

“I’m sure they’ll be over the moon walking in and just seeing the safe, comfortable, bright, vibrant, safe space for them to just be who they are,” Orr said.

“We want them to have safety within themselves, within their community, and also within their school,” Gallon said. “So having a space that’s just for them -- that all girls in the school know that they can come here and have their needs met -- is a really big part of our program.”

Email catherine@enviro-cat.com for more information.

