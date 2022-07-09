ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Sporting KC parts ways with forward Nikola Vujnovic

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uvsey_0gZg1kP400
Sporting Kansas City forward Nikola Vujnovic (19) is defended by Real Salt Lake defender Marcelo Silva during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday,… Read More

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City will be without one of its forwards for the rest of the season.

The club and forward Nikola Vujnovic mutually agreed to terminate his contract. Vujnovic has been plagued by injury this season and SKC adding several international player during the MLS Secondary Transfer Window spelled the writing on the wall for Vujnovic.

The 25 year old joined the club in February on loan from Serbian side FK Vozdovac. The Montenegrin international started four of nine MLS appearances, totaling 331 minutes, and scored his lone goal for the club in a 4-2 extra-time win over FC Dallas in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on May 10.

Vujnovic’s departure leaves Sporting with one open international roster slot in 2022, with the transfer window open until Aug. 4. Sporting recently signed 27-year-old attacking midfielder and German Bundesliga veteran Erik Thommy as well as 22-year-old Nigerian striker William Agada from the Israeli Premier League.

Sporting begins a three match road trip in Montreal on Saturday and returns home to Children’s Mercy Park on July 23 to host LAFC.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Royals rookies make history in double-header

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time since 1999, three Kansas City Royals rookies led off the batting order with MJ Melendez leading off, Bobby Witt Jr. second, and Vinny Pasquantino third against the Detroit Tigers during a double-header on Monday. As the lead-off hitter, Melendez became the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Kansas City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Thommy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Open Cup#Sporting Kansas City#Skc#Serbian#Fk Vozdovac#German#Nigerian#Israeli#Lafc#Fox4 News
FOX4 News Kansas City

Inmate dies at Lansing Correctional Facility

LANSING, Kan. — An inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility died on Monday, July 11, and the cause of death is under investigation. Initial examinations do not indicate that Jamie Gaius Marshall’s dead was related to COVID-19. Marshall has been at the facility since Jan. 15, 2013, for two...
LANSING, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy