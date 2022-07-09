Sporting KC parts ways with forward Nikola Vujnovic

Sporting Kansas City forward Nikola Vujnovic (19) is defended by Real Salt Lake defender Marcelo Silva during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday,… Read More

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City will be without one of its forwards for the rest of the season.

The club and forward Nikola Vujnovic mutually agreed to terminate his contract. Vujnovic has been plagued by injury this season and SKC adding several international player during the MLS Secondary Transfer Window spelled the writing on the wall for Vujnovic.

The 25 year old joined the club in February on loan from Serbian side FK Vozdovac. The Montenegrin international started four of nine MLS appearances, totaling 331 minutes, and scored his lone goal for the club in a 4-2 extra-time win over FC Dallas in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on May 10.

Vujnovic’s departure leaves Sporting with one open international roster slot in 2022, with the transfer window open until Aug. 4. Sporting recently signed 27-year-old attacking midfielder and German Bundesliga veteran Erik Thommy as well as 22-year-old Nigerian striker William Agada from the Israeli Premier League.

Sporting begins a three match road trip in Montreal on Saturday and returns home to Children’s Mercy Park on July 23 to host LAFC.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.