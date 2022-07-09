ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden: Supreme Court Roe decision ‘an exercise in raw political power’

By Brett Samuels, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
( The Hill ) – President Biden on Friday took aim at the Supreme Court for its decision to strike down Roe v. Wade two weeks ago as he signed an executive order to strengthen abortion access, criticizing the court as “out of control” and taking away the rights of women.

“This was not a decision driven by the Constitution. This was not a decision driven by history,” Biden said in remarks at the White House. “What we’re witnessing wasn’t a constitutional judgment. It was an exercise in raw political power.”

“The court now practically dares the women of America to go to the ballot box and restore the very rights they’ve just taken away,” Biden added.

Biden described the Supreme Court as “out of control” and working with “extremist elements of the Republican Party” as he derided the decision two weeks ago to eliminate the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion and hand states authority to drastically limit or ban the procedure.

The president argued the Supreme Court had essentially issued a challenge to the American public to go vote in November’s election for lawmakers who would support codifying the protections of Roe v. Wade into national law.

Biden’s comments marked some of his sharpest criticism of the Supreme Court in the two weeks since the decision from the conservative majority court. And it came as some members of the Democratic Party had been critical that Biden had not been fiery enough in his response to the rolling back of women’s rights.

The president on Friday signed an executive order aimed at strengthening access to contraceptives and abortion medication, as well as bolstering privacy protections around reproductive health care.

