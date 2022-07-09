ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Register-Guard

Revelers frolic in Oregon Country Fair's you-be-you atmosphere

By Louis Krauss, Register-Guard
 4 days ago

Thousands of people streamed into the fields of the Oregon Country Fair on Friday morning, with some decked out in brightly colored costumes as they celebrate the return to the iconic event that for many allows for an escape from a more drab everyday life.

While waiting in line to get in, Albany resident Will Bradley described the fair as a return to his home, and said he views it as coming back to reality after being in a dream state — which this time lasted three times as long due to the pandemic canceling the in-person fair twice.

“You go into this dreaming period for 362 days, where you imagine you’re in a world and you have everyday things to do, and then you come back, but it was a longer dream this time,” said Bradley, a 70-year-old wearing fairy wings.

The Oregon Country Fair annually brings thousands of people from across the country to a 500-acre wooded area near Veneta, offering adults and kids a wide variety of musical and dance performances, food booths and activities such as yoga, juggling and more. The fair was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clouds cleared away just before the fair's 11 a.m. opening Friday, and there was a long line of people stretched across the parking areas waiting to get in. This year the fair was capped at 10,000 attendees for each day to allow for better social distancing, and shortly after noon both Friday and Saturday’s tickets were sold out, according to the fair’s marketing manager Vanessa Roy.

Fairgoers waiting in line were treated to a slew of performances in the entrance area field, which was packed with parades, original songs by the Portland-based brass and woodwind band Mystics of Nibiru, and aerial performers hanging from silk cloths.

Mars de Ponte, a saxophonist and founder for Mystics of Nibiru, said the band was excited to be back together for pretty much the first time since being in New Orleans shortly before the pandemic.

"We were in New Orleans for Mardi Gras in 2020, when everything went hot there, and not much has happened since then," de Ponte said.

One of the largest costumed groups was OCF Lime Green Friday – featuring at least 30 people donning bright green outfits, all there to encourage everyone to put on lime-colored attire.

“All fruits are equal, but limes are more equal,” said Cottage Grove resident Dana Merryday.

Merryday’s wife, Amy, said the lime theme is also about having camaraderie and bringing everyone together.

“At the fair there are lots of roles, and lime crosses all barriers,” she said. “You can be a 'boothy,' you can be a person who pays to come, and all of us can wear lime.”

Dress up or down, as you wish

That spirit of camaraderie was one of the fair's main attractions for many attendees.

Several others said an asset of the fair is it lets attendees be their true selves and dress up. As the band took turns soloing, some fairgoers marched with them, including people on giant stilts and several wearing sea creature costumes.

Others were more modestly dressed, such as Steve Plocher, a 70-year-old from the Bay Area who had small green vines hanging down his face. As an accountant who handles taxes and finances, Plocher said he feels like he can relax more at the fair, and can “be my true self here.”

After the first rush of attendees went through the gates, more fairgoers wearing conventional clothing began filing in. Several said they look forward to simply checking out all the new booths and seeing how people are dressed up, and lamented having missed the experience last year.

“It’s like ‘Yes, my inner Eugenean is almost coming out!'” said 17-year-old Lily Daniels, who has come to the fair with her family since she was 5.

Booths bring everything from jewelry to empathy listening areas

Past the ticket check gate, booth managers and other volunteers were busy finishing the last touches on setting up Friday morning.

Several volunteers said this was the first year they brought their kids, and that they look forward to having no plans other than following their kids around the winding paths. Carley Adams, a manager for a mediation center in Beaverton, had brought her daughters — ages 2 and 5 — to the fair for the first time on Friday.

“Just seeing it through kid eyes is, in itself, exciting, with no agenda,” Adams said.

This is also the first year Adams and her staff are handling a booth to offer free empathy listening and conflict coaching services.

In a fair setting, Adams said that includes handling interpersonal conflicts between crews and staff, negotiations and communication breakdowns.

“Conflict is everywhere, and there’s no shortage of people who need help with difficult conversations,” Adams said while pushing one of her kids in a stroller.

Further down the paths is "Xavanadu," a field that was added to the fair a few years ago, filled with people juggling hoops, playing life-sized chess, and small kids trying out fairy and dragon wings at a shop manned by Durian Songbird.

Songbird, a Los Angeles resident, said returning to the fair has an even greater feeling of “annual renewal” after having a pause.

Another theme Friday morning was fairgoers saying it was quicker getting through entry lines due to the attendance cap this year.

Gordy Bishop, who sells a board game about the Oregon Country Fair, said he was able to set up his 14-year-old daughter’s jewelry business next door to him because another vendor decided not to come this year.

Asked what he thinks is special about the fair, Bishop said he enjoys reconnecting with friends, and echoed the sentiment that it lets people be themselves.

“People get an opportunity to show their true selves, which they can’t necessarily do out in public for whatever reason,” said Bishop, who traveled from Humboldt County, California. “You’ll see a lot of freaky people dress up doing things they’d really like to do every day but they can’t.”

Some others said they heard of volunteers not showing up because of the fair’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

This year the fair required all attendees to provide proof of a full and up-to-date COVID-19 vaccination, with the option for a religious or medical exemption with a required negative COVID-19 test 24 hours prior to entry.

Tickets for Sunday, if available, can be purchased online at oregoncountryfair.org .

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews .

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Revelers frolic in Oregon Country Fair's you-be-you atmosphere

