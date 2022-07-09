ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Steve Harvey Shows Off His Fashion Drip While Vacationing In Paris

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GIkrp_0gZg1JlZ00
Source: @IAmGWoods/Radio One Inc. / @IAmGWoods/Radio One Inc.

Steve Harvey is still showing off his effortless style while vacationing in Paris and took to Instagram today to share another fashionable look!

Taking to the social media platform, the radio host and TV personality shared an IG Reel of himself looking rather dapper in a Casablanca ensemble that was everything! Styled by Steve’s longtime stylist Elly, the head turning outfit featured a red and white trench coat which Steve paired with a white collared shirt and black slacks. He accessorized the ensemble with black shoes and black shades and looked as cool as ever as he strutted his stuff in the popular European city.

“CASABLANCA Styled by @elly30,” he captioned the short video. Check it out below.

But this wasn’t the first time that Steve stepped out looking fly while in Paris. Earlier this week, Steve and his wife Marjorie looked too cool donning Fendi fits with Marjorie opting for an all-white Fendi suit featuring a matching blazer and slacks combo while Steve wore an all brown look featuring a suit jacket, matching slacks and a brown button up shirt.

Check out their fly looks below.

We’re just loving Steve’s style lately! What do you think about the comedian’s look?

Comments / 0

Related
HelloBeautiful

Marjorie And Steve Harvey Show Off Their Fashionionable Style In Fendi Fits

Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still living it up in Paris and serving up LEWKS and style goals in the process!. Taking to Instagram, Marjorie shared an IG Reel of her and her husband strutting their stuff in lavish Fendi ensembles that were everything. Styled by Steve’s stylist, Elly, the fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Essence

Steve And Marjorie Harvey Are Serving Black Love And Looks In Paris

Of the many things Steve and Marjorie Harvey do well, a few that stand out include their ability to dress well, to turn heads, and to look madly in love at all times. The fabulous couple have joined a number of stars and big names in fashion for Paris Fashion Week in the City of Love. They’ve shown off some fierce fits already, as well as how crazy about each other they still are after 15 years of marriage (an anniversary they celebrated last month). An example of that is the way Steve looked at Marjorie when she waltzed into the room as they prepared to head out, both rocking Versace. He had to take a step back to take in all her beauty, joking “I want it” when she asked if he was ready to go. She responded, “You’ve already got it!” The two shared a kiss before strutting out in style, holding hands as they exited. Take a peek for yourself.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Harvey
People

Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Fashionable#Drip#European
Popculture

Rapper Marries Billionaire's Granddaughter

Congratulations are in order for Lukey Storey! The 35-year-old is a married man after tying the knot to Charlotte Freud, the 22-year-old granddaughter of newspaper magnate Rupert Murdoch. The newlyweds married at St. Mary's Church in Burford, England on Saturday, July 2, with the Daily Mail confirming the nuptials with several first-look photos of the big day.
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Single Lori Harvey Runs Errands In Style Following Breakup With Michael B. Jordan — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.While fans didn't want to believe the rumors of power couple Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's recent breakup, the unfortunate news was proved true after both celebrities completely swiped their Instagrams clean of pictures featuring one another. It doesn't seem like there is too much bad blood between the model and the actor, as an insider close to the former flames pointed out "they still love each other." DUA LIPA IS THAT...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Stuns In A Black Figure-Hugging Dress At Bal de la Rose In Monaco: Rare Photo

Janet Jackson stunned in a fitted black gown at a Monaco gala. The singer, 56, appeared at the annual charity Bal de la Rose at the Salle des Etoiles in the French principality on Friday, July 8. She posed for photos on a step-and-repeat with shoe designer Christian Louboutin, where she gave attendees a closer look at the sexy look. Her dress included a dramatic silver chain collar detail, while her wrists sported monochromatic black bracelets with large studs and stacked silver rings for a rock and roll vibe.
MUSIC
People

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Renaissance Album

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," the Grammy-winning singer wrote on Instagram alongside the album's cover art. "My intention was...
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy