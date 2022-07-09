L.A. Angels-Baltimore Runs

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels third. Max Stassi walks. Brandon Marsh strikes out on a foul tip. Jonathan Villar singles to shallow center field. Max Stassi to second. Mike Trout homers to left field. Jonathan Villar scores. Max Stassi scores. Shohei Ohtani singles to left center field. Taylor Ward walks. Shohei Ohtani to second. Jared...

The Associated Press

Cruz, Marisnick help streaking Pirates beat Marlins 3-2

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a tiebreaking RBI triple and Jake Marisnick homered for the second straight game, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Tuesday night. Diego Castillo had two hits for the Pirates in their fourth straight victory. Pittsburgh is 14-6 against Miami since 2018. Dillon Peters (5-2) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of one-run relief. Cruz made it 2-1 when he tripled home Castillo in the fifth. Cruz then scored on Jason Delay’s single against Daniel Castano (1-3).
The Associated Press

Sale works 5 scoreless in debut, Red Sox lose 3-2 to Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Chris Sale worked five scoreless innings in his season debut, but the Boston bullpen couldn’t hold a two-run lead in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. Sale, out all season with a fracture in his right rib cage, allowed three hits with one walk and struck out five. The lefty reached 97 mph on his fastball during a 78-pitch, 53-strike outing. The Red Sox are hoping the 33-year-old Sale can boost their chances of making the playoffs. This was just his 10th start for Boston since 2019. Corey Kluber (5-5) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings to beat the Red Sox in consecutive starts. The right-hander went six shutout innings in a 7-1 victory at Boston last Wednesday.
