Valley West knocks off Jim Thorpe

Tamaqua’s entry in the 23rd annual Neifert Memorial 9-year-old tournament defeated Jim Thorpe by an 11-1 score to capture the championship. In the title game, Brayden Schultz went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs. Brady Bartzcak was the winning pitcher, tossing 4 1/3 innings. Bartzcak gave up just three hits while striking out eight. Members of the Tamaqua team included, front row from left, Kroy Tirpak, Grayson Smith, Brady Bartczak, Abram Graver, Mitchell Clemson, Gavin Lutz; middle row, Aidan Sabol, Darvin Faust, Mason Murphy, Jacob Baddick, Jaxen Schaeffer, Evan Shannon, Aiden Barrett, Brayden Schultz; back row, coaches Mark Bartzcak, Barry Lutz, Matt Tirpak, Brian Shannon and Mike Barrett. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Comments / 0