Cleveland, OH

Shawn Mendes postpones tour, citing mental health

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Pop singer Shawn Mendes announced that he’s postponing his tour, including a stop in Cleveland later this month, for mental health reasons.

In a Facebook post Friday night, Mendes said he’s been touring since he was 15 years old and it’s been difficult being away from his friends and family.

“After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but the decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point,” Mendes said in the post.

Mendes went on to say that, after speaking with his crew and health professionals, he decided he needs to take some time to heal and focus on his mental health.

“As soon as there are updates, I promise I will let you know. Love you guys,” he said.

The Cleveland stop was scheduled for July 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. That show is postponed until further notice.

