Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, dies at 89

By Ethan Illers
 4 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 has confirmed Oprah Winfrey’s father has died.

Vernon Winfrey was a barber and businessman in Nashville.

Metro Councilmember Sharon Hurt confirmed to News 2 Vernon died Friday evening.

Oprah posted on Instagram over the weekend saying she was in town to “give him flowers while he’s still well enough to smell them.”

The TV mogul confirmed her father’s death Saturday afternoon on Instagram saying she knows her father was at peace right before his passing.

“Less than a week ago we honored my father in his own backyard. My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song. He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak. Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing.

That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts.”

Mayor John Cooper also released the following statement regarding Vernon’s death.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the family of Vernon Winfrey. Vernon served on Metro Council for 16 years, and dedicated his life to entrepreneurship, barbering and mentoring young men in the community. An Army veteran and deacon, he leaves behind a legacy of service.”

News 2 is working to gather more information and will have more coverage on-air and online.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Comments

George Duzane
3d ago

Prayers for all in the Families. Vernon will be greatly missed. May his memory be Eternal. RIP

kathleen M seay
3d ago

Just finished reading "What Happened to You " which she talks about her feelings of mother's transition. I sense there's a greater feeling of grief with her father's passing. From one strong woman to the other, my deepest sympathy for you, Ms Winfree. Any loss is always difficult.

Renee Lipton
3d ago

so sorry for her loss may he rest peaceful knowing he left a beautiful seed behind. blessings to her.

