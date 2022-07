One hundred years ago today — July 11, 1922 — the Hollywood Bowl officially opened. It’s since gone on to become one of the most iconic venues in the world, and the location of countless famous concerts and live albums. Maroon 5 got to headline the venue for the first time in July 2011, and guitarist James Valentine recalls it being a very meaningful show for the LA band.

