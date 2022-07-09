Other than the sports pages and airline flight magazines, I’ve probably spent more of my reading time with wine lists than any other kind of document. I’m that guy who always picks up the list from the table as soon as he sits down and spends an inordinate amount of time perusing the pages, much to the consternation of my wife and often my fellow diners, too. Of course, I try not to be rude, but, sometimes, I just can’t help it.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO