Editor’s Note: “Time to get spooky” is a series in the Vail Daily exploring the spooky, strange and supernatural events experienced in Eagle County. We’ve all heard stories of Bigfoot and UFOs (and not the Starlink kind) in Eagle County … but what about the alleged sightings of a shackled girl ghost around the crater in Dotsero? How about the mysterious shadow of a cowboy reportedly seen in various places around Eagle? Or maybe about a possible vortex in Red Cliff, where people wandering around have experienced inexplicable time loss, finding themselves in a different place than where they started?
6-and-under male 1. Holden Portz 09:52 2. Nolan Dobson 10:28 3. John John LaConte 11:46 4. John Schofield 11:59 5. Blaise Underhill 14:07 6. Ryland Haas 15:10 6-and-under female 1. Harlow Murray 10:33 2. Veronica Gill 14:09 3. Luisa Williams 14:14 4. Tessa Martin 15:08 7-8 male 1. Kordian Konka 07:59 2. Harry Sunday 08:00 3. Logan Parish 08:25 4. Cormac Smith 08:26 5. Beau Wacker 09:04 6. Mack Mallory 09:06 7. Maxwell Lowe 09:33 8. Tristan Martin 09:46 9. Tristan Shankland 11:58 10. Luki Stecher 12:50 7-8 female 1. Ava Liles 10:12 2. Pepper McCrackern 10:13 3. Evelyn McCafferty 10:27 4. Giorgia Reatti 10:28 5. Neve Davis 11:15 6. Lilia LaConte 11:18 7. Lelani Stecher 14:23 9-10 Male 1. Mason Portz 08:05 9-10 Female 1. Aberle Hyatt 08:23 2. Brynley Velez 08:58 3. Anika Kraft 09:08 4. Violet Rader 10:06 5. Jane Wyse 12:34 6. Eleanor Schofield 14:24.
UPDATE (7:06 p.m.): The road has reopened, please drive safely. I-70 is closed eastbound due to multiple accidents, according to an EC Alert sent out at approximately 5:50 p.m. There is no estimated time of reopening as stormy conditions continue in the mountain corridor.
Adults, it’s all about you this Saturday as North Coast Originals in downtown Eagle is inviting those 21 years of age and older to its inaugural Halloween Party at 7 p.m. Costumes are highly encouraged and the top picks will earn prizes for their creativity. Tickets are $20 in...
The National Weather Service is predicting a strong storm for northwestern Colorado, with snow and cold temperatures beginning Saturday night and lasting through Monday evening. Dennis Phillips, a forecaster at the weather service’s Grand Junction office, said this storm is rolling into Colorado from Alaska. Another storm later in the week seems to be following the same path.
Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally...
Other than the sports pages and airline flight magazines, I’ve probably spent more of my reading time with wine lists than any other kind of document. I’m that guy who always picks up the list from the table as soon as he sits down and spends an inordinate amount of time perusing the pages, much to the consternation of my wife and often my fellow diners, too. Of course, I try not to be rude, but, sometimes, I just can’t help it.
In October, the Vail Town Council approved changes to its parking rates and passes for the 2022-23 ski season. In order to assist Vail employees as well as town and Eagle County locals with the new pass offerings, the town is hosting two in-person events to walk individuals through the new online process.
IF YOU GO... What: Eat Chat Parent: Your Voice Matters: Consent, Healthy Relationships, and Building Youth Confidence When: Tuesday, Oct 25, 5:30 p.m. Where: Eagle Valley Middle School More info: MountainYouth.org/EatChatParent. Child and adolescent sexual development is natural and healthy and can lead to questions and concerns regarding consent and...
I have a confession to make: I drive too much. I think I can safely say that many of us in this valley feel the same way. I have been a full-time resident and business owner in this valley for the past 25 years. I love this valley and all it has to offer. I am always impressed with our forward-thinking mentality while keeping our priorities focused on our beautiful natural environment.
The Colorado League race series held races on the Haymaker trail on the weekends of Sept. 9-10 and Oct. 8-9. A total of 1,437 student-athletes from 90 teams participated. Riders and families traveled from around the region including Wyoming; Spearfish, South Dakota; and Taos, New Mexico. We are very grateful...
The Vail Daily will host a candidate forum Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the Eagle County Room of the Eagle County Administration Building at 500 Broadway in Eagle. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the forum will get underway at 6:30 p.m. Local candidates set to appear include incumbent Eagle County...
While Eagle County has changed in the decades since Vail Mountain started turning chairlifts in 1962 and since Vail Valley Partnership’s predecessor organization the Vail Resort Association was founded in 1964, our foundational belief has not. We believe in the ability of our local businesses to improve lives, solve problems and strengthen our community.
For the past 15 years, Sarah Brubeck has taught physical education at her alma mater, Eagle Valley High School, and has been driven by her passion to create a lifelong love of health and fitness in her students. This October, Brubeck was honored for her work, being named the state’s high school physical education teacher of the year by SHAPE Colorado.
Comedian Pat Treuer’s “Of the Comics” podcast recently received the Outstanding Podcast Award at the Catalyst Content Festival. According to the organization’s site, the annual festival held in Duluth, Minnesota, is a global showcase of the world’s newest stories. Awards are given for acting, writing, cinematography, directing and more.
Colorado Senate District 8 candidates Dylan Roberts and Matt Solomon may have felt a bit of deja vu as they returned to the Eagle County building for the Vail Daily candidate forum on Wednesday. It was the fifth of six scheduled debates for the two locals from Eagle County, a...
Location: 1099 Capitol Street Eagle, with service throughout the Vail Valley. Date opened: We opened in 2007, and have been in this location since August. Contact information: Call 970-688-8640 or go to AriseInteriors.com. What goods or services do you provide? Interior design, interior architecture and remodel project management. What’s new...
Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek told attendees at Wednesday night’s Vail Daily candidate forum that he was the only candidate in the two-person sheriff’s race who didn’t have outstanding warrants. Van Beek’s opponent, 37-year-old Paul Agneberg, was subsequently taken into custody outside the Eagle County building...
My husband and I are local small business owners and we’ll be voting “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit. We, like every other local employer, struggle to find and keep great local talent. Employees who are able to secure housing are more and more often doing so downvalley. We are the last remaining dental office within Vail town limits. Downvalley employment opportunities are only growing and it can be difficult for employees to justify the added mileage to commute up the valley for work. So we believe strongly that improved public transit would absolutely benefit Vail businesses of all sizes.
Colorado Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps Animal Disaster Response Training for large and small animals will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch provided, at the Eagle County Exhibit Hall at 426 Fairgrounds Road in Eagle. The COVMRC is the animal disaster response team for the Western Slope of Colorado. This course is a requirement to be a Colorado Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps volunteer.
