Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Time to get spooky: Paranormal Town Hall meeting in Red Cliff scheduled for Saturday

Editor’s Note: “Time to get spooky” is a series in the Vail Daily exploring the spooky, strange and supernatural events experienced in Eagle County. We’ve all heard stories of Bigfoot and UFOs (and not the Starlink kind) in Eagle County … but what about the alleged sightings of a shackled girl ghost around the crater in Dotsero? How about the mysterious shadow of a cowboy reportedly seen in various places around Eagle? Or maybe about a possible vortex in Red Cliff, where people wandering around have experienced inexplicable time loss, finding themselves in a different place than where they started?
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Kids 5-10 hit the trails in Edwards as Vail Recreation District expands into youth running series

6-and-under male 1. Holden Portz 09:52 2. Nolan Dobson 10:28 3. John John LaConte 11:46 4. John Schofield 11:59 5. Blaise Underhill 14:07 6. Ryland Haas 15:10 6-and-under female 1. Harlow Murray 10:33 2. Veronica Gill 14:09 3. Luisa Williams 14:14 4. Tessa Martin 15:08 7-8 male 1. Kordian Konka 07:59 2. Harry Sunday 08:00 3. Logan Parish 08:25 4. Cormac Smith 08:26 5. Beau Wacker 09:04 6. Mack Mallory 09:06 7. Maxwell Lowe 09:33 8. Tristan Martin 09:46 9. Tristan Shankland 11:58 10. Luki Stecher 12:50 7-8 female 1. Ava Liles 10:12 2. Pepper McCrackern 10:13 3. Evelyn McCafferty 10:27 4. Giorgia Reatti 10:28 5. Neve Davis 11:15 6. Lilia LaConte 11:18 7. Lelani Stecher 14:23 9-10 Male 1. Mason Portz 08:05 9-10 Female 1. Aberle Hyatt 08:23 2. Brynley Velez 08:58 3. Anika Kraft 09:08 4. Violet Rader 10:06 5. Jane Wyse 12:34 6. Eleanor Schofield 14:24.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

I-70 reopened eastbound at Vail Pass

UPDATE (7:06 p.m.): The road has reopened, please drive safely. I-70 is closed eastbound due to multiple accidents, according to an EC Alert sent out at approximately 5:50 p.m. There is no estimated time of reopening as stormy conditions continue in the mountain corridor.
Vail Daily

Snow and cold temperatures headed to Colorado High Country as A-Basin readies to open

The National Weather Service is predicting a strong storm for northwestern Colorado, with snow and cold temperatures beginning Saturday night and lasting through Monday evening. Dennis Phillips, a forecaster at the weather service’s Grand Junction office, said this storm is rolling into Colorado from Alaska. Another storm later in the week seems to be following the same path.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Polis: Delivering on what matters most to Eagle County

Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

WineInk: The anatomy of making a great wine list, from red to white

Other than the sports pages and airline flight magazines, I’ve probably spent more of my reading time with wine lists than any other kind of document. I’m that guy who always picks up the list from the table as soon as he sits down and spends an inordinate amount of time perusing the pages, much to the consternation of my wife and often my fellow diners, too. Of course, I try not to be rude, but, sometimes, I just can’t help it.
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Vail to host employee, locals parking pass sales events

In October, the Vail Town Council approved changes to its parking rates and passes for the 2022-23 ski season. In order to assist Vail employees as well as town and Eagle County locals with the new pass offerings, the town is hosting two in-person events to walk individuals through the new online process.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: It’s time to get on the bus with transportation vote

I have a confession to make: I drive too much. I think I can safely say that many of us in this valley feel the same way. I have been a full-time resident and business owner in this valley for the past 25 years. I love this valley and all it has to offer. I am always impressed with our forward-thinking mentality while keeping our priorities focused on our beautiful natural environment.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Thanks, Eagle, for supporting student-athlete bikers

The Colorado League race series held races on the Haymaker trail on the weekends of Sept. 9-10 and Oct. 8-9. A total of 1,437 student-athletes from 90 teams participated. Riders and families traveled from around the region including Wyoming; Spearfish, South Dakota; and Taos, New Mexico. We are very grateful...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Romer: Regional competitiveness requires moving from talk to action

While Eagle County has changed in the decades since Vail Mountain started turning chairlifts in 1962 and since Vail Valley Partnership’s predecessor organization the Vail Resort Association was founded in 1964, our foundational belief has not. We believe in the ability of our local businesses to improve lives, solve problems and strengthen our community.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Arise Interiors in Eagle works to create relationships with its clients

Location: 1099 Capitol Street Eagle, with service throughout the Vail Valley. Date opened: We opened in 2007, and have been in this location since August. Contact information: Call 970-688-8640 or go to AriseInteriors.com. What goods or services do you provide? Interior design, interior architecture and remodel project management. What’s new...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: A small price to pay for enormous benefits

My husband and I are local small business owners and we’ll be voting “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit. We, like every other local employer, struggle to find and keep great local talent. Employees who are able to secure housing are more and more often doing so downvalley. We are the last remaining dental office within Vail town limits. Downvalley employment opportunities are only growing and it can be difficult for employees to justify the added mileage to commute up the valley for work. So we believe strongly that improved public transit would absolutely benefit Vail businesses of all sizes.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Training on sheltering animals during disasters available to Eagle County residents

Colorado Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps Animal Disaster Response Training for large and small animals will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch provided, at the Eagle County Exhibit Hall at 426 Fairgrounds Road in Eagle. The COVMRC is the animal disaster response team for the Western Slope of Colorado. This course is a requirement to be a Colorado Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps volunteer.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

