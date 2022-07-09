ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Did top prospect stare down Canadiens for passing on him in NHL Draft?

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
Shane Wright may have a chip on his shoulder for the rest of his career. The 18-year-old center entered Thursday’s NHL Draft expected by many to go No. 1 overall to the Montreal Canadiens. Instead,...

