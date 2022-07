CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County County agrees with the state of Wyoming that the county was not consulted by the Bureau of Land Management when it purchased the 35,670 acre Marton Ranch in Carbon and Natrona counties. But neither was the county consulted by the state when it filed suit against the Interior Department challenging the purchase to the Board of Land Appeals on procedural grounds, the commission said.

