ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Batavian

A fluid issue pits Batavia company against city, town and county

By Joanne Beck
The Batavian
The Batavian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P2sI1_0gZfv3Gi00

Just as the deadline for public comments was coming to a close Thursday, local municipalities were giving their reasons for opposing a request for what they believe is an excessive amount of water from City Well D.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is at the center of the request from Seneca Power Partners and opposing sides of the city and town of Batavia and Genesee County. DEC Communications spokeswoman Andrea Pedrick told The Batavian Thursday that “the public comment period ends today. DEC’s next step is to evaluate the application and any comments received to determine next steps.”

“The letter of opposition will be reviewed the same as any other public comments sent to DEC regarding this application,” Pedrick said. “It would be speculative to speak ahead of this review process.”

Seneca Power Partners surprised the municipality leaders with the permit request to draw 715,600 gallons of water per day from the city’s well for the company’s Batavia Power Plant at 163 Cedar St., Batavia. Such extraction of water daily could greatly affect the water supply for local citizens, the opposing letters stated in much more elaborated terms. (See Batavia company seeks permit for water, faces opposition)

The opposition ...

Batavia Town Supervisor Greg Post agrees with the reasons cited by city and Genesee County officials for opposing the application. In addition to letters sent by the other two municipalities, Post also sent a letter with additional ramifications if the request is granted.

One topic that has not been considered in the application or related reports is “the collateral environmental impacts,” Post said.

He has witnessed how excess demands on the aquifer downstream, primarily east and north of the city’s wellfield, he said. DeWitt Park, Seven Springs Country Club, Rochester Zen Center, Retreat at Chapin Mill, Horseshoe Lake, and Genesee County Fish and Game Protective Association (at Godfrey’s Pond) all depend on the water supply from this aquifer to maintain wetlands, ponds, lakes, and headwaters of Bigelow Creek “in the same manner consistent with the past several centuries," he said.

Post disagrees with SPP's environmental assessment that there are “no known significant individual or cumulative adverse environmental impacts” from the large withdrawal of water for Batavia Power Plant each day. Reports used as supporting documentation for SPP’s request were based mostly during low usage of the aquifer than more current times would show, Post said.

“Our concern is that any further demands on the aquifer that sustains this region’s people, industries, commerce, agriculture, and the ecological system should be looked at in more depth than the current assembled application,” Post said. “I would strongly ask that all parties demand the time to more thoroughly investigate the consequences of this permit issue.”

Genesee County is still weighing its options for how and if to respond if DEC grants the request, County Manager Matt Landers said. He wasn’t certain whether public hearings would be a future option, and the county is “handling the situation directly with DEC” right now while keeping the public informed through press releases of its correspondence with the agency, he said. To his understanding, “the permitting decision is solely in the hands of the DEC.”

“We obviously hope our letter speaks for itself to the DEC and they deny the application for the permit,” he said. “We are hopeful that an additional strain on one of the main sources of water in Genesee County is not put in place. Putting additional strain on the County’s ability to deliver safe, clean and reliable water to the residents of Genesee County is certainly not in our best interest.”

County Legislature Chairwoman Rochelle Stein said the county would like to “encourage NYS DEC to consider our comments of opposition to the request.”

“We will work in cooperation with our municipal partners as the review process evolves,” she said.

In response to The Batavian’s request for a worst-case scenario if the request is approved, Stein said that could be a “possible reduction of available raw water … for our residents and further water restriction possibilities.”

The applicant ...

In its application, a 662-page document stating its case with several supporting documents, Seneca Power Partners said that the use of water is “an integral part of the energy production process and is proportional to production.” More water is needed to produce more electricity. A simplified route the water takes looks something like this:

Water + heated by natural gas = steam = spins a turbine = goes into a generator = energy converted to electricity

The steam often evaporates and cannot be collected after the process, applicant John Trendowski, on behalf of the company, stated. Batavia Power Plant tries to minimize its water usage and repairs any leaks within the system in a timely manner. Any wastewater generated will continue to be discharged to the city of Batavia sanitary sewer, treated by the publicly owned wastewater treatment plant for eventual discharge to Tonawanda Creek, Trendowski said.

As production increases, the need for additional water will also increase as there will be more evaporative losses. The facility will track water intake from the well and the city, as well as water discharged to the city of Batavia wastewater treatment plant, he said.

“Although after-efficiency processes may reduce water usage slightly, energy production is a water-intensive process. This project was selected from evaluated alternatives because Batavia Power Plant has struggled economically in the energy market over the last several years. By using the well located on the property on Cedar Street, the Batavia Power Plant can limit its intake water from the city of Batavia,” the application states. “The generation of electricity requires significant amounts of water for cooling purposes, which is proportional to energy production. By reducing the amount of potable water required from the city, the facility can alleviate some of these expenses.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWaH0_0gZfv3Gi00

The water withdrawal by the city to supply water to Batavia Power Plant has occurred since 1996, and based on a hydrogeologic report for Batavia wellfield, “withdrawing water directly from Well D should not have an effect on the water supply for municipalities or industrial sources in the area,” the permit application states.

The application points to major tributary watersheds that connect to Niagara River and Lake Erie, including Tonawanda Creek, which is 1,538 river miles. The creek itself is not the best source of consumable water due to its high turbidity and need for treatment, city officials said in their letter of opposition.

In the letter accompanying SPP’s permit application, Brian Gregson, development manager of Seneca Power Partners, and John Trendowski, senior principal with C&S Engineers, Inc., are the primary representatives for the request.

Not familiar with Seneca Power Partners has seemingly operated under the public radar, with no company signage to indicate it’s even there (on Cedar Street near O-AT-KA), sparse information online, and few, if any, public mentions.

The permit application is now in the hands of the DEC for a final decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27H0aQ_0gZfv3Gi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDtQ4_0gZfv3Gi00

Top photo: National Grid transmission lines near the power plant; the plant on Cedar Street in Batavia; an aerial view provided within the application; power lines running from the National Grid lines to the power plant. Photos by Howard Owens.

Comments / 1

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Canal Fest road closures in Tonawanda announced

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Friday, a number of roads in Tonawanda will be closed in order to accommodate Canal Fest. These closures will begin at 5 p.m. and continue through the end of Canal Fest:. Main Street from Adam to Niagara streets. Niagara Street from Seymour to Main...
TONAWANDA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

West Seneca Police Department program helps keep seniors safe

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Barbara Treeby was bringing her groceries home when she fell. “Didn’t realize the door, the storm door had shut, and I fell backward down three steps to the concrete," Barbara of West Seneca said. Barbara lay there for a couple of hours but thanks...
WEST SENECA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Water Systems#Water Conservation#Potable Water#Water Right#Seneca Power Partners#Dec Communications#Batavia Power Plant#Post
The Batavian

City approves Batavia Sports Facility ice rink proposal

Matt Gray and his folks, Bob Gray and Sharon Valyear-Gray, sat in the audience during City Council’s conference meeting Monday evening. Matt was waiting to hear what came soon in the business meeting that followed: a unanimous 9-0 vote to approve his pitch as Batavia Sports Facility Management to fully embrace operations at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena. "I'm very proud of him," Valyear-Gray said.
FL Radio Group

Group of Gorham Residents Call for Highway Superintendent’s Job Following Arrest

The arrest in May of the Gorham Town Highway Superintendent has prompted some town residents to call for his job. 42-year-old Zachary Eddinger, of Canandaigua, was charged with DWI by Canandaigua Police following a traffic stop on Lakeshore Drive. Town Supervisor Fred Lightfoote told those residents that recently spoke out at a special meeting calling for Eddinger to be removed that the Town Board doesn’t have any control over an elected official outside of the Town Board.
GORHAM, NY
The Batavian

Mayor of Redfield made official during city meeting Monday

Following years of jokingly being addressed as a key dignitary for the Redfield Parkway neighborhood, Jim Owen finally got his wish. The native Batavian, former teacher, coach, active citizen and well-known figure around town was dubbed the title Mayor of Redfield during City Council’s meeting Monday. After reading some...
wutv29.com

Road closure to alter traffic near Batavia Downs

Batavia, N.Y. — Temporary changes to the traffic pattern will take effect Tuesday near Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. Those visiting Batavia Downs will have to enter by heading south on Park Road and using the access road just past Alex's Place. Traffic leaving the parking lot must also exit at that location.
WHEC TV-10

New healthcare facility breaks ground in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WHEC) - They have broken ground on the new Healthy Living Campus in Batavia. The partnership between GLOW YMCA and Rochester Regional Health will bring a 78 thousand square foot facility to Western New York. The cost is $34 million, and will feature programs related to health, wellness,...
BATAVIA, NY
2 On Your Side

Olcott Beach Advisory in effect until further notice

OLCOTT, N.Y. — The "No Swimming" sign is up at Olcott Beach until further notice. The Niagara County Health Department says a recent sampling determined the water is unsuitable for swimming due to a high bacteria count. The department says it will continue to monitor the situation closely and...
OLCOTT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

New trash skimmer installed at Buffalo Harbor State Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some new NOAA-funded technology is helping the local waterways get cleaner. NOAA stands for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Thanks to them, Buffalo Harbor State Park has a new, aquatic trash skimmer. It’s called a Seabin. Congressman Brian Higgins says “This is a demonstration...
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
549
Followers
586
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy