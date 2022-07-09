Razorbacks target, Bryant defensive end TJ Lindsey sees fast spike in recruitment

BRYANT, Ark. – It’s been a busy summer in college football recruiting, and not just for the class of 2023. Rising juniors have seen a wave of offers come their way as teams prep for the upcoming cycle. Bryant edge rusher TJ Lindsey has seen his interest shoot up, receiving SEC offers from Arkansas and Georgia.

“I always dreamed of that,” Lindsey said. “To get Arkansas, I mean I’m from Arkansas… That was surreal. Georgia, obviously, they were the national champions and are one of the best teams every year. It’s crazy to think that they want me to play for them.”

At 6’5″ and 250 lbs, Lindsey received nine offers over about nine days after attending college team camps. The list includes Notre Dame, Texas Tech, Memphis, among others. What stood out to recruiters is the defensive end’s combo of size, speed, and smarts.

“A lot of them say it’s because of my motor, my athleticism, and my playmaking ability,” Lindsey said. “They see me potentially growing and being multi-positional across the D-line. I think my best attribute in general is my IQ.”

Playing on varsity since his freshman year, Lindsey is already a two-time state champ as Bryant has won four straight 7A championships. While he’s far away from a decision, when looking ahead to his future commitment the standout Hornet has his home state Hogs on the shortlist.

“Arkansas is definitely in contention, they’re always going to be,” Lindsey said. “I’m from Arkansas so they’re in contention for sure.”

Catch Nick’s full story to hear more on Lindsey’s future at Bryant and in the college ranks.