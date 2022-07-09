ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryant, AR

Razorbacks target, Bryant defensive end TJ Lindsey sees fast spike in recruitment

By Nick Walters
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ydNe_0gZfuTvK00

BRYANT, Ark. – It’s been a busy summer in college football recruiting, and not just for the class of 2023. Rising juniors have seen a wave of offers come their way as teams prep for the upcoming cycle. Bryant edge rusher TJ Lindsey has seen his interest shoot up, receiving SEC offers from Arkansas and Georgia.

“I always dreamed of that,” Lindsey said. “To get Arkansas, I mean I’m from Arkansas… That was surreal. Georgia, obviously, they were the national champions and are one of the best teams every year. It’s crazy to think that they want me to play for them.”

At 6’5″ and 250 lbs, Lindsey received nine offers over about nine days after attending college team camps. The list includes Notre Dame, Texas Tech, Memphis, among others. What stood out to recruiters is the defensive end’s combo of size, speed, and smarts.

“A lot of them say it’s because of my motor, my athleticism, and my playmaking ability,” Lindsey said. “They see me potentially growing and being multi-positional across the D-line. I think my best attribute in general is my IQ.”

Playing on varsity since his freshman year, Lindsey is already a two-time state champ as Bryant has won four straight 7A championships. While he’s far away from a decision, when looking ahead to his future commitment the standout Hornet has his home state Hogs on the shortlist.

“Arkansas is definitely in contention, they’re always going to be,” Lindsey said. “I’m from Arkansas so they’re in contention for sure.”

Catch Nick’s full story to hear more on Lindsey’s future at Bryant and in the college ranks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 16 News

Razorback Soccer Unveils 2022 Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas soccer has officially announced its 2022 schedule. Head Coach Colby Hale and the squad look to continue the success of the historic 2021 season, which led to the team’s first NCAA Elite 8 appearance, and a program-best 19 wins. The Schedule. The season kicks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FOX 16 News

Pittman Named to Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com)– Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman has been named to the preseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy. The Head Hog is one of 20 coaches included on the watch list for the national award, which is handed out to the FBS head coach who enjoys success on the gridiron while also stressing […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bryant, AR
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Arkansas Football
Bryant, AR
Sports
State
Arkansas State
Bryant, AR
Football
aymag.com

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Opening Three Locations in Arkansas

Walk-On’s® Sports Bistreaux, the popular game-day sports restaurant with Louisiana flavor, has announced that three new locations are expected in Arkansas, with a Fayetteville location at 1199 N. Shiloh Dr., expected to open this August. Owned by Brandon Landry and Drew Brees, the award-winning franchise currently has three...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Razorbacks#Recruiting#College Football#American Football#Sec#Notre Dame#Texas Tech#Hornet
KTLO

3 area American Legion baseball teams begin state tournament play

Two Mountain Home teams and another area squad will begin action in the Arkansas American Legion Baseball Junior State Tournament on Monday. For pool play, MacLeod and North Central Arkansas will be in Conway to compete in UCA Pool A, and Alley-White will take part in Fort Smith Pool E at Hunts Park.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
neareport.com

Todd Shields Named Chancellor at Arkansas State University

JONESBORO – Dr. Todd Shields has been appointed as the next chancellor of Arkansas State University, ASU System President Dr. Charles L. Welch announced today. The dean of the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas since 2014, Shields will officially take over as chancellor at A-State in mid-August. He will be introduced on campus later this month.
JONESBORO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
FOX 16 News

Arkansas summer utility relief program signup starts soon

BENTON, Ark. – Families needing assistance with paying utility bills will soon have relief this summer. Officials with the Central Arkansas Development Council announced Monday that The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program will assist families with electric bills only. The program is set to begin the week of...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Burn bans in place across Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — The River Valley, Northwest Arkansas as well as parts of the state have been getting hit pretty hard with extreme heat the past couple of weeks, causing dry conditions. Counties across Arkansas have issued burn bans due to the scorching hot temperatures and dry areas. On...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Unpleasant heat is good news for watermelon growers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While a lot of us are complaining about these unpleasant high temperatures, some people are actually welcoming them. Farmers are taking advantage of the hot weather, since it's the perfect time to grow watermelons. "Watermelons love hot weather," Abraham Carpenter, CEO of Carpenter's Produce said.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy