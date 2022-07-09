ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky man headed to prison in $1.3 million COVID-relief scheme

By associatedpress
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dLu17_0gZfuJLI00

A Kentucky man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining pandemic small business loans totaling more than $1.3 million.

Federal authorities said he used some of the funds to pay off gambling debts.

Randall “Rocky” Blankenship, of Versailles, was sentenced to 42 months on Thursday, according to a media release from U.S. Attorney Carlton Shier.

A plea agreement said Blankenship, 49, submitted fraudulent applications in April 2020 for four businesses he formed. The pandemic relief funds were provided under the Paycheck Protection Program, part of a federal relief package in 2020.

Federal authorities said Blankenship created fake tax documents and payroll records. He used some of the funds for casino debts, along with an RV business and other personal uses. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Blankenship has repaid the stolen funds in full.

Comments / 10

Park Ave
3d ago

Well, at least he paid the money back. I think probation would be beneficial than jail time. And what about the others who defrauded the PPP's and got caught and never returned the money?

Reply
2
Related
kttn.com

Missouri woman pleads guilty to receiving $828,000 pandemic loan and grant fraud

A Missouri woman pleaded guilty to federal charges Monday and admitted submitting fraudulent applications that triggered $828,813 in loans and grants that were supposed to go to businesses struggling with the coronavirus pandemic. Dionneshae Forland, 51, Florissant, pleaded guilty to bank fraud, theft of government property, and four counts of...
MISSOURI STATE
somerset106.com

New Law In Kentucky To Require Harsher Sentences For People Convicted Of Fentanyl Trafficking

Dalton’s Law, or House Bill 215, is going to take effect on Thursday in Kentucky. It’ll require people convicted of trafficking fentanyl to serve harsher sentences. An official at Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) said they’re really starting to get concerned with rising fentanyl overdoses in the state and they hope this new law will bring justice to people who have lost their lives to addiction. Fentanyl is the leading cause of overdose deaths in Kentucky. Kentucky’s Office of Drug Control Policy filed a report last month showing that more than 2,200 Kentuckians died from an overdose just last year. Johnathan Gay with ARC said the drug is a big danger to not only the state, but the whole country. He said he’s seen an increase of patients entering recovery centers with a fentanyl addiction. Gay said fentanyl was involved in over 70% of overdose deaths in Kentucky. He says this law is a step forward, but it is important to get treatment before an addiction gets too far. Dalton’s Law will require people convicted of trafficking fentanyl to serve at least 85% of their sentence, and Gay hopes this will deter people from selling these harmful drugs. Dalton’s Law will also make importing fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives a class-C felony. As of right now, there will be a rally at the State Capitol for Kentucky Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day on August 21.
KENTUCKY STATE
kttn.com

Missouri woman sentenced to prison for filing false tax returns

A Missouri woman has been sentenced in federal court for filing false federal income tax returns. Angela Jo Campbell Young, 56, of Versailles, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark on Thursday, July 7, to 16 months in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Campbell Young to pay $183,715 in restitution.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Versailles, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Versailles, KY
Crime & Safety
actionnews5.com

Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Kentucky couple is speaking out after the wife claims she overdosed on fentanyl after picking up a dollar bill at McDonald’s, but authorities are skeptical. Renee Parsons said picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville landed her in...
NASHVILLE, TN
wymt.com

COVID cases on the rise in Kentucky - 11:00 p.m.

Hicks pleaded guilty in June to killing his former girlfriend Sheena Baxter. Colonial Pipeline valve fails causing liquid gas leak in Loudon Co, cleanup underway. First responders were dispatched to a liquid gas leak at the Colonial Pipeline in Loudon County on July 4, according to officials. WATCH | New...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Kentucky woman accused of scamming people out of thousands

Sentences, early releases and bonds: how accused cop shooter was out of jail. There are hundreds of pages of court documents spread among several files on Herbert Lee, the man now accused of shooting an LMPD officer Sunday during a basketball tournament. Updated: 3 hours ago. As of Tuesday afternoon,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Cassius

Black Man Who Was Forced To Cut Dreadlocks In Prison Is Now Suing The Facility

Have long been a debate within respectability politics, but now the battle is going to court. Carlos Thurman, a Black man from Kentucky, has filed a discrimination lawsuit in federal court against the state prison that forced him to cut his dreads off. The jail claims it’s because hairstyles like that –along with braids and corn rows– are not easy to search, so inmates can hide contraband.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Small Business Loans#Prison#Fraud
The Associated Press

Kentucky man indicted in slaying of 3 police officers

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man charged with killing three officers in an ambush while police were serving a protective order has been indicted on 20 charges. Lance Storz, 49, was indicted by a grand jury Monday on three counts of murder of a police officer and six counts of attempted murder of an officer, according to media reports. Storz opened fire on a group of officers on June 30 at his home in Floyd County, a rural hilly county in Appalachia, according to police.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WIBC.com

Clarksville Man Cheats Investors Out of a Million Dollars

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man from Clarksville is headed to federal prison for cheating investors out of about million dollars. Court documents say Anthony Leonard spent six years, from 2013 to 2019, convincing investors to put money into his companies that he claimed were financial powerhouses. The only problem is that was a lie.
wymt.com

New ‘Porch Pirate’ law to take effect soon in Kentucky

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - New laws are set to take effect Thursday from issues discussed in this year’s General Assembly. One could change the punishment for people caught stealing packages from doorsteps and porches. Senate Bill 23 was designed to cut down on “porch pirating.”. Police in...
DANVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KISS 106

Kentucky Woman Warns of Drug Laced Money After Nearly Dying in Nashville [PHOTOS]

One Kentucky woman is sharing her terrifying story from a weekend out with family that turned tragic when she innocently picked up a folded dollar bill off the ground. Authorities have been issuing warnings in Tennessee letting the public know they should not pick up folded dollar bills from the ground. The reason behind this warning comes after multiple reports came to the Giles County Sheriff's Department. They issued this warning;
NASHVILLE, TN
BIN: Black Information Network

Black Inmate Sues Detention Facility After Dreadlocks Get Chopped Off

A Black inmate is suing a Kentucky prison after he says he was forced to cut off his dreadlocks, according to USA Today. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Kentucky filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of 50-year-old Carlos Thurman, who claims officials chopped off his locks following the introduction of a new policy back in 2021. Under these new rules, inmates are required to have "searchable hair" while being transferred to a facility, being placed in solitary confinement, or appearing in court.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Hodgenville man accused of criminally abusing children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hodgenville, Kentucky, man has been arrested after police said he physically abused two children under his care. According to court documents, 21-year-old River Jordan Gibson was taken into custody on Thursday evening by officers with the Hodgenville Police Department. Police said they were called to...
HODGENVILLE, KY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky judge accused of misconduct violations

The Judicial Conduct Commission has filed a complaint accusing a western Kentucky judge of misconduct violations. The complaint against 42nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge James T. Jameson, who presides over cases in Marshall and Calloway counties, was released Thursday to the public, news outlets reported. Three allegations are related to...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy