GADSDEN — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:12 p.m. Thursday, July 7, has claimed the life of a Dawson man. Billy W. Mitchell, 82, was critically injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus that he was driving was struck by a 2014 Step Van cement mixer truck driven by Derek K. Smith, 23, of Guntersville. Mitchell and Smith were both transported to Atrium Floyd Hospital in Rome, Ga. for treatment, where on Monday, July, 11, Mitchell succumbed to his injuries.

1 DAY AGO