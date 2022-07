BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor father was arrested Friday after he allegedly locked his 2-month-old child in a car in 70 degree weather while he visited a friend on Griffin Road. Isaiah Olson, 24, is charged with child endangerment, a Class D crime, and was taken to the Penobscot County Jail. Olson pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge Monday when he appeared before a judge remotely at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

BANGOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO