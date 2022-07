Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reports that on Saturday, July 9th at 4:29 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance that occurred at an unimproved campsite in Linn County, near Detroit Lake. The caller informed dispatch that a woman had walked to their campsite asking for help as she had been beat up and shot at by her boyfriend. The caller reported the female stated she had walked several miles trying to get help.

LINN COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO