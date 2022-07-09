ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, TX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Hwy 322 near CR 2121 congesting traffic

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KLTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck has traffic congested on Friday...

www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Crash on I-20 diverting traffic in Lindale area

The four additional photos released Tuesday included more cosmic beauty shots. Brides said another big issue is their mental health and nurses’ station inside of the jail. “One of the biggest issues is our mental health issues. What we’ve. Interim Smith County constable aims to ‘restore and...
LINDALE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Single vehicle crash on Highway 64 in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Rusk County emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 64 near CR 4117 on Tuesday evening. Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said that the driver walked away with only minor injuries. There was a zebra nearby that officials say ‘was happy that (the driver) was okay.’
RUSK COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Rusk, TX
County
Rusk County, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
KLTV

Burn ban violation leads to grass fire in Lindale area

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews from Smith County are currently battling a grass and woods fire in the Lindale area after someone violated the burn ban ordinance. Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said the fire started as a controlled burn and got out of hand. He said the fire burned across at least two properties. Nobody was injured.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Smith County crews battling fire near CR 492 in Lindale area

The four additional photos released Tuesday included more cosmic beauty shots. Brides said another big issue is their mental health and nurses’ station inside of the jail. “One of the biggest issues is our mental health issues. What we’ve. Interim Smith County constable aims to ‘restore and...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Traffic Accident#State
KLTV

Webb Telescope

Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east. The good news is that after this wraps up we stay dry and less humid into the week ahead. Smith County crews battling fire near CR 492 in Lindale area. Updated: 3 hours ago. The fire is...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Police: Intoxicated man crashes into two vehicles at Coffee City Dollar General

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was arrested after police said he crashed into two vehicles at a Coffee City store while intoxicated. According to Coffee City Police, Saturday afternoon they responded to the Dollar General in Coffee City for a report of a crash. Callers advised the driver of the Nissan pickup that caused the crash was trying to leave the scene.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Teen drowns while swimming Trinity River

The National EMS Memorial, known as the Tree of Life, is making its way across the country during a multi-state procession. It passed through Smith County on Interstate 20 as East Texas crews escorted them to the Rusk County line. KLTV 7′s Blake Holland spoke Monday with Doug Lewin, President...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Natchitoches Times

Woman dies from apparent heat related illness on first day of job in Kisatchie

A 24-year-old archaeological worker for Shreveport Cultural Resource Analysts collapsed and died from a sudden medical event Monday afternoon in the Kisatchie National Forest-Kisatchie District. NPSO deputies, Fire Protection District #4 First Responders, US Forest Service Rangers and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded at 2:14 p.m.to NATCOM 911 Center...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ktbb.com

Extreme heat resources in Longview

LONGVIEW — Daily high temperatures in Longview are expected to remain in the high 90s and low 100s throughout the month and into August. City officials encourage residents to use caution in the summer heat. Several resources have been gathered to provide information about staying safe in extreme heat. Residents can also keep cool at a pool or splash pad or at the Longview Public Library. Also, remember to never leave a child or animal in a hot car as heat exhaustion and death can occur in as little as six minutes in the hot summer weather. Click here for a more detailed rundown of extreme heat resources.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Caddo Coroner names Keithville man who died in motorcycle crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has named the man who died in a motorcycle crash late Sunday night. Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted just before 11:30 p.m. on July 10 regarding a motorcycle crash in the 6700 block of Preston Road.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

NPSO: Archeologist dies in Kisatchie National Forest

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office has released more details about the Shreveport Cultural Resource Analyst who died from a possible heat stroke on her first day on the job in the Kisatchie National Forest Monday. Kaylen Gehrke, 24, of Longview, Texas, was working...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

DPS: Missing Henderson County woman found

(UPDATE 8:01 a.m.) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has canceled the silver alert, and said the missing woman has been found. GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing woman by Gun Barrel City police. Sandra Turnbaugh, 81, was last seen at the 800 block of […]
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
KLTV

Silver Alert discontinued for Henderson Co. senior citizen

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A statewide Silver Alert was discontinued around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning after an East Texas woman was reported missing from a home in Gun Barrel City. Additional details about the situation were not immediately available. Law enforcement have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Need For New Nacogdoches County Jail

The four additional photos released Tuesday included more cosmic beauty shots. Interim Smith County constable aims to ‘restore and renew’ integrity in office. A visiting judge appointed Caraway to the interim position last Thursday following the temporary suspension of Curtis Traylor-Harris. “My job and my responsibility is to make sure that every day we come to work that we understand the role and the integrity of this job,” Caraway told KLTV on Tuesday.
SMITH COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy