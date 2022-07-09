ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Royal Air Force sends fighter jets to Finland and Sweden for joint training

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rvq2W_0gZfsIWz00

The RAF has deployed fighter jets to Finland and Sweden, countries which recently applied to join Nato, for joint training exercises.

It said the deployment was part of an “increased presence in the region” and were requested by the host nations.

The UK signed mutual security assurance declarations with both countries in May. They are also both members of the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force, a coalition of 10 nations.

These deployments highlight our determination to enhance that partnership and ensure our forces can work together seamlessly

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Finland and Sweden are important defence partners and we welcome their applications to join Nato, which will make the alliance stronger as we face a renewed threat in Europe.

“These deployments highlight our determination to enhance that partnership and ensure our forces can work together seamlessly.”

Two F-35Bs and four Typhoons conducted “high-end warfighting training” with Finnish F-18 Hornets and Swedish Gripen aircrafts, the RAF said.

Swedish defence minister Peter Hultqvist said the joint exercises “strengthen our ability to operate together in response to a crisis in our neighbourhood”.

“This is particularly important in today’s challenging security environment.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ukrainian soldiers arrive in UK to be trained up by British forces

Ukrainian soldiers being trained by British forces to help them in their fight against Russia have arrived in the UK. The first cohort in the UK-led military programme met with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Thursday as they started their several weeks-long training, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. The...
MILITARY
newschain

Jack Nicklaus not concerned about prospect of record low score at Open

Three-time Open champion Jack Nicklaus insists he has no concerns about the Old Course yielding a record low score this week. Branden Grace created history when he became the first man to shoot 62 in a major during the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, while Ross Fisher holds the course record at St Andrews after a 61 in the Dunhill Links three months later.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
NBC News

The U.S. is welcoming Finland and Sweden to NATO. That’s a mistake.

When NATO alliance members meet in Madrid this week, one of the featured agenda items is Finland and Sweden’s request to officially join the alliance. The NATO leadership has welcomed their ascension, with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying the two countries’ “membership in NATO would increase our shared security.” Though member state Turkey originally signaled it objected to the idea, it lifted its opposition after a breakthrough on Tuesday that clears the way for the Nordic states.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Russian Troops’ Embarrassing Drunkfest in Ukraine Prompts Alcohol Bans

Russian troops are hitting the bottle so hard that they're banned from buying alcohol in some regions of partly occupied territories in Ukraine, according to General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The soldiers are getting so drunk while trying to fight in the war in Ukraine that they’re...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Air Force#Europe#Fighter Aircraft#Raf#Nato#Joint Expeditionary Force#Defence#Typhoons#Finnish F 18 Hornets#Swedish Gripen
The Drive

China Acquiring New Weapons Five Times Faster Than U.S. Warns Top Official

“In purchasing power parity, they spend about one dollar to our 20 dollars to get to the same capability.”. The Air Force officer responsible for all aspects of contracting for the service has issued a stark warning about China’s rapid gains in defense acquisition, with the result that its military is now getting its hands on new equipment “five to six times” faster than the United States. This is the latest sobering evidence from a U.S. defense official suggesting that the Pentagon needs to urgently overhaul the way it goes about fielding new weapons, while China increasingly appears to be jockeying for the lead in the development of all kinds of high-end military technologies as part of its broader drive to become a preeminent strategic power.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Too Late? NATO Zeroes in on the China Threat

The sheer size and reach of the Chinese Navy enables it to travel much farther than it previously could. For the first time in its decades-long history, the NATO alliance plans to formally cite China in its soon-to-be-released strategic concept paper, a substantial adaptation that seems to reflect concern about Russian-Chinese collaboration and the global threat presented by China.
FOREIGN POLICY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy