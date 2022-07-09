Beautiful Saturday ahead in Minnesota

The new food announcement from the Minnesota State Fair is a dream come true for a local couple. Four years ago, Bryant and Rachel Amundson launched ‘Nautical Bowls’ in Minnetonka. Now they have 91 locations across the United States, but they still considered landing a spot at the State Fair to be the ultimate goal. For the 2022 fair they’ll be in the Food Building. Their bowls begin with a super food base like Açaí, Pitaya, Blue Majik, Mango, and Cacao. They add in toppings like freshly ground peanut or almond butter, granola, pumpkin seeds, coconut and honey. The ingredients are organic, gluten free, dairy free and plant-based.

