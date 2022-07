BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 111°. Sunday’s high temperature at Easterwood Airport clocked a rare and historic day of heat for the Brazos Valley. Heat that shuttered and broke records on both sides of the clock. Heat that has never been seen before in this corner of the globe at this time of the year. Heat that has hardly ever been experienced in our sixteen county area. The cherry on top of the melted sundae? At 111°, Bryan-College Station and Huntsville tied as the hottest location in all of Texas Sunday afternoon.

