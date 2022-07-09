ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Elderly couple found inside San Antonio hospital in murder-suicide, police say

By Khadeeja Umana
 4 days ago
An elderly woman and her husband died inside a San Antonio hospital in an apparent murder-suicide, police said on Friday.

San Antonio Police said around 10:25 p.m. on Friday officers were dispatched to a hospital in the 7000 block of Floyd Curl Drive. Police said preliminary information suggests that a hospital employee who was checking on a female patient when she discovered her and her husband deceased.

Officials said detectives believe the husband had shot his wife at some point in the morning and then allegedly turned the gun on himself.

Police said this was not an active shooter situation, and there was no threat to the public.

Comments / 3

Kirstin Nickell
4d ago

This was probably not a murder/suicide. It was more likely to be an act of mercy and love.

Reply
6
 

