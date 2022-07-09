ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Supreme Court handcuffs EPA in climate change fight

By Jeff Berardelli
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court dealt a blow to the EPA’s efforts to fight climate change in a case called West Virginia vs. Environmental Protection Agency .

In a 6-3 ruling, conservative justices said that the EPA could not force generation shifting. Generation shifting is a process that requires power plants to transition from dirtier forms of energy, such as fossil fuels, to lower emitting forms of energy like solar and wind.

CDC says to throw out all Big Olaf ice cream amid listeria outbreak

West Virginia challenged the Clean Power Plan – a rule developed by the Obama administration in 2015 – but which was repealed and was not being employed by the Biden administration. The fact that the Supreme Court took the case, even though the rule was not in effect, is unusual and led many to believe the court was looking to make a bold and broad statement.

Although the court did rule against EPA, the decision was narrow and not broad. This means the EPA can still regulate heat-trapping greenhouse gases and other pollution coming from power plants, but they will need to come up with a different plan.

This was no doubt a blow to society’s efforts to combat climate change, but not nearly as sweeping a decision as environmentalists feared it may be. This is not to say that whatever future plan EPA comes up with won’t also be challenged and reversed in court. But for now EPA maintains much of its regulatory power.

WFLA’s Climate Specialist Jeff Berardelli spoke to his former Climate Law Professor Michael Gerrard, from Columbia University, about the decision. Here’s an excerpt from the interview:

Berardelli: Does that preclude the EPA from coming up with a new plan?

Gerrard: No absolutely not. The Supreme court did not take away EPA’s overall power to regulate greenhouse gases they just said that this one particular method was no good.

Berardelli:  Do you feel that the Supreme Court is tying the hands of the government given that Congress is having a hard time doing anything at all, let along passing climate change legislation?

Gerrard: You know Congress hasn’t passed a major new environmental law in 32 years, it has been paralyzed since then. And we are, as you alluded to, running out of time to deal with climate change. We need to do everything we can, as quickly as we can. It is not helpful for one hand to be tied behind EPA’s back.

MacDill Airman charged in deadly shooting near MacDinton’s Irish Pub

Electricity generation makes up about 25% of the U.S. greenhouse gas emissions per year. That is slightly less than transportation and slightly more than industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LRptq_0gZfrWg800
Greenhouse gas emissions by sector. Source: EPA

In a new Yale / George Mason Politics and Global Warming Poll , only 14% of voters say that the US government is doing a good job at combating climate change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N55nm_0gZfrWg800
Source: Yale/ George Mason

But how well is the US really doing? The answer: Not well.

An independent monitoring tool called the Climate Change Performance Index keeps track of how well countries are doing to combat climate change. The rating takes into account a country’s greenhouse gas emissions, the amount of renewable energy it has, and the effectiveness of its climate policy.

Countries like Denmark and the United Kingdom do decently well, ranking in the top 5, while the US, Canada, Russia and Saudi Arabia fall near the bottom with a very low rating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kR4T3_0gZfrWg800
Source: CCPI

It should be noted that no major nations are doing enough to limit warming to the Paris Agreement goal of less than 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming. With the current climate policies in place, the Earth is set to warm around twice that – 3 degrees Celsius (5.4 degrees Fahrenheit) by 2100 – a magnitude that may prove to be devastating to the stability of human civilizations and much of the life on Earth.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
State
West Virginia State
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Greenhouse Gas#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court#Cdc#The Supreme Court
WFLA

Brawl erupts during funeral: ‘I just went into prayer’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man has been charged after violence erupted during a funeral Saturday in Shreveport, Louisiana, for the victim of a shooting. It happened just before noon at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church during services for 24-year-old Orlando Puryear, Jr., who was fatally shot July 4 in southwest Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WEKU

Biden gets an earful in the Oval from Mexican President López Obrador

In his long career as a U.S. senator, Joe Biden has sat through his share of lengthy speeches. But sitting in the Oval Office on Tuesday, President Biden seemed a bit out of practice. During a meeting with Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Biden at turns smirked, grimaced, fidgeted, and took notes as the Mexican president launched into remarks that went on for more than half an hour.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WFLA

Crash involving semi-truck blocks traffic on I-75

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities responded to a major wreck involving a semi-truck and five other vehicles on I-75 in Sarasota County Monday morning. Traffic cams showed the semi-truck blocking the southbound lanes entirely as first responders worked to clear the scene. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the semi-truck failed to stop for a […]
WFLA

WFLA

74K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy