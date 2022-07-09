ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police search for missing Mississippi teen; Have you seen her?

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing Mississippi teenager.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert Friday night for a missing teenager from Florence.

The missing child is Madison Elaine Robertson, 15, a white female. She’s using the alias of Matt DeLuca, MBI officials said. She’s described as being approximately 5 foot, 4 inches in height with blue eyes and short black hair.

Investigators say she may be with Emily Nicole Yeary, 24, approximately the same height as Madison but with brown hair and green eyes. She may be using the alias Riley Deluca.

Yeary faces federal charges of enticement of a minor using the internet in the U.S. District Court of South Dakota. Court documents show that she and Robertson had traveled to South Dakota in late Juen after Robertson ran away from home. The pair, federal prosecutors allege, were sexually involved.

Online news reports indicate Yeary was detained in a very similar case involving a missing underage girl who was eventually found in Missouri in 2018.

Robertson and Yeary were last seen driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota truck, red in color with a South Dakota license plate number RJMM20.

If you have seen them or know where they are, you are asked to contact the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 847-2921 or the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation at (605) 212-7822.

Comments / 6

Arlene Buras
3d ago

kids are so mixed up with this sexuality being thrown at them God let them be kids parents talk to them explain when they are 18 or more mature they can figure their self out in the meantime help them thrive with love and patience and instructions on life

Reply(5)
16
 

Jackson, MS
88K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
