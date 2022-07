CONWAY, Ark. _ Former University of Central Arkansas standout wide receiver Dezmin Lewis was back on the football field Sunday, this time without pads or a helmet. Lewis is part of Team USA's flag football team competing at the 2022 World Games being played in Birmingham, Ala. The 11th edition of the World Games is an international multi-sport event featuring sports or disciplines not contested in the Olympic Games and is being held from July 7-17. The Games will feature 30 official sports in 54 disciplines and will be contested at 30 venues in and around Birmingham.

