ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Waterfront Hy-Vee arsonist given suspended sentence

By News Desk
iowa.media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Iowa City arsonist has been given a suspended sentence. 56-year-old Douglas Johnson of Plum Street entered guilty pleas to two charges on Friday. According to Iowa Courts Online, Johnson reached a plea deal with prosecutors that included a two-year suspended sentence on a 3rd...

www.iowa.media

Comments / 0

Related
iowa.media

Coralville woman accused of stealing from employer

A Coralville woman has been arrested on a warrant stemming from cash register shortages discovered while she was working. According to the criminal complaint, 26-year-old Lateenice Carter of 19th Avenue was employed at the Kum & Go on Mormon Trek Boulevard in Iowa City when corporate loss prevention noticed register shortages during her shifts. A review of closed circuit camera footage showed Carter allegedly activating prepaid Greendot cards and keeping them without paying for the card or activation fee.
CORALVILLE, IA
KIMT

Hampton man pleads guilty to theft, destruction of automobile

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of stealing and then destroying a car is pleading guilty. Joseph Alan Howell, 27 of Hampton, is accused of stealing a Ford Mustang in Nora Springs on March 24, then destroying the vehicle. Law enforcement says the Mustang was later found abandoned in Keokuk County.
HAMPTON, IA
iowa.media

Chronic trespasser charged three times in four days at various IC locations

A transient with a chronic history of trespassing is back behind bars after being cited three times for the offense over the July 4th weekend. Iowa City Police say 29-year-old Porscha Curry violated previous trespass warnings at the Muscatine Avenue Kum & Go and the Town & Campus Apartments on July 1st, and the same Kum & Go and the Muscatine Avenue Walgreen’s on July 4th. She’s accused of harassing customers at the businesses, and Town & Campus management told police she hasn’t lived at the Arthur Street complex in over a month.
IOWA CITY, IA
iowa.media

Cedar Rapids man arrested after drugs and pistol found in his car

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested over the weekend on warrants stemming from a traffic stop in Iowa City. The incident in question occurred at approximately 4:30 pm on July 1st. An Iowa City police officer was on routine patrol through the Dodge Street HyVee when he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle owned by 33-year-old Xavier Bailey of Bever Avenue SE as he and the occupants got out of it.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Iowa City, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Iowa City, IA
iowa.media

North Liberty man arrested for domestic incident

A North Liberty man was taken into custody early Sunday morning after an alleged domestic assault. Police were dispatched to the North Stewart Street residence of 28-year-old Manuel Hernandez Garces at 6 am for a welfare check, and allegedly found a woman with severe bruising to her face, neck, arms, and other areas. She was reportedly reluctant to share any information with law enforcement, but witnesses said that Hernandez Garces assaulted her earlier in the morning. The victim allegedly stated that the severe bruising on the side of her neck was the result of being strangled.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
iowa.media

IC murder trial delayed again

The murder trial of 70-year-old Roy Browning Jr. of Iowa City, accused of killing his wife in 2019, has been delayed again. Online court records show that at a Friday hearing, Judge Kevin McKeever pushed the trial back to November 1st. It has been scheduled to get underway on Monday.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Brawl at July 4th weekend celebration in IC park leads to one arrest

Iowa City Police say a July 4th weekend celebration at an Iowa City park went awry, leading to a brawl and one arrest. Johnson County dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call just before 8pm on July 3rd where a caller asked for officers to respond to Wetherby Park on Taylor Drive, but refused to give details, saying they didn’t have time to talk because “something’s about to happen”.
KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Trucking Company Faces Lawsuit For Stealing From Drivers

An Eastern Iowa trucking company could be facing a lawsuit after alleging it has schemed to “effectively steal money from their drivers.”. An article in Iowa Capital Dispatch says that the lawsuit alleges that JMS Trucking of Cedar Rapids and an affiliate JMS Transportation signed contracts with several independent drivers or transportation companies. In these contracts, they allegedly specified that wages that will be paid to contracted drivers were to be based on a “copy of the rated freight bill” that documents the fees JMS collected from companies that were using the transportation services.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspended Sentence#University Of Iowa#Violent Crime
KCJJ

Williamsburg altercation continues at Coralville hotel, leading to Parnell man’s arrest

An altercation that started in Iowa County continued at a Coralville hotel Friday night, leading to the arrest of a Parnell man. Coralville Police were called to the Country Inn and Suites By Radisson on Heartland Place just after 6:30pm for a fight in progress. Arriving officers say they met 25-year-old Jack Hooper of Hendricks Street outside the hotel. Witnesses told investigators that Hooper’s victim was inside bleeding from the face.
iowa.media

CR Police investigate Saturday afternoon shooting

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one person injured. According to a CRPD news release, officers were called to the 800 block of 16th Street SE just after 2:30pm for a report of shots fired. Investigators found evidence of multiple shots being fired nearby in the 800 block of Camburn Ct SE, but no victim in the vicinity.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iowa.media

Iowa City Police Department seeks information on personal injury crash

Iowa City police are seeking information on a personal injury crash Sunday evening that sent a man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. At 6:50 p.m. officers responded to Gilbert Street south of Southgate Avenue for a personal injury crash. Responding officers located a man in the street near a crashed motorcycle. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCJJ

Solon resident involved in two-motorcycle crash that left 1 injured

A Solon resident was involved in a Clayton County accident involving two motorcycles that left one of the riders injured. That’s according to the Iowa State Patrol, which says 56-year-old Daniel Helle of Solon and 53-year-old Chad Ernst of Garber were riding motorcycles southbound on Hilton Road east of Edgewood just after 11:15 Saturday morning. One motorcycle rear-ended the other just north of Highway 3, leading to a crash. Ernst was transported to the Manchester hospital with unknown injuries.
SOLON, IA
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half Staff In Iowa For A Former Coralville Police Sergeant

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow (Monday) from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sergeant John Williams of the Coralville Police Department. Williams died from a medical emergency while responding to a shooting on July 3. Reynolds says, “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades. Sergeant Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I am confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are greater because of the countless lives touched through Sergeant Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.” Flags will be lowered on the State Capital Buildings, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

House damaged following structure fire in Viola

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Springville Fire Department, the Anamosa Fire Department, and Anamosa Ambulance headed to 3180 Pleasant Street, Viola after receiving a report of a residential fire. When crews arrived, smoke was emanating from the...
VIOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Heavy police presence at Riverdale home

There is a heavy police presence in Riverdale, as the Bettendorf Police Department and Scott County Sheriff deputies are in the 1000 block of Fenno Drive near the intersection of Valley Drive and Fenno Road, surrounding a house. One person has been reported in custody. At this time, we do...
KCRG.com

Major road construction project to impact bridge in Cedar Rapids

Vendors say they still don't have enough workers for this year's Iowa State Fair. The price of gas is dropping. Mother of one of the Evansdale cousins killed a year ago speaks out. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wednesday marks the 10 year anniversary since the disappearance of 10-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy