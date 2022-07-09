ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van, TX

Heat and drought causing peach shortage, farmers say

By Tori Bean
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGGLz_0gZfotK000

VAN, Texas (KETK) — Farmers like Homegrown Farm and Garden in Van, say peach season normally starts at the end of May, but some of the fruit is just now ready to pick.

Drought-like conditions impact hay production in East Texas

“People aren’t getting as many as well due to the heat and the lack of rain as well,” said Lauren McMillian, from Homegrown Farm and Garden.

The East Texas weather has put a damper on peaches.

“It takes more for them to fill up either a box or the amount of pounds that they need to fill up a box. So, it’s taking more peaches, which causes a shortage in the peaches,” said McMillian.

The fruit’s size has been affected the most, with some getting no bigger than a golf ball.

“The peaches we have been getting in locally haven’t been that great, they’ve been small, because of the weather,”  said Robert Mayes, Bluebird Farmstand

Peaches are used to make all kinds of things, like peach cobbler and even peach ice cream.

“I’ve had to outsource to South Carolina an organic farm to get my peaches,” said Mayes.

High temperatures affecting livestock production

Bluebird Farmstand in Tyler is doing everything they can to keep up. Even if that means spending more money to get peaches shipped to them.

“The peach itself isn’t expensive, but the getting here is what costs,” said Mayes.

Farmers are doing what they can to keep the price down for their customers.

“If you want a large peach, you’re paying an outrageous amount for a box of large peaches,” said McMillian.

Both farms say peaches may be smaller this year, but they still have a great taste.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

SPCA announces Raise the Woof campaign for building renovation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The SPCA of East Texas announced Monday that they are kicking off their Raise the Woof capital campaign to renovate their building in Tyler. The campaign aims to raise enough money to renovate their new building, located at 3245 W Grande Blvd., where the organization can consolidate their operations. A formal […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Van, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
State
South Carolina State
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans find ways to cool off during excessive heat

EAST TEXAS (KETK) — An excessive heat warning has been issued for East Texas and that means temperatures could reach a heat index of over 112 degrees. “I just want to eat my popsicle,” said Naomi Jane Wilkerson, 7-year-old Longview girl. Kids like Naomi Jane Wilkerson wanted to spend their day outside playing, but their […]
EAST TEXAS, PA
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: 5 East Texas cities have issued water conservation notices

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – Five East Texas cities have issued water conservation notices due to the extreme heat and drought-like conditions. See the full list below: Bullard Whitehouse – Walnut Grove Water Supply Van Wills Point Edgewood The city of Edgewood is in stage 2 mandatory drought restrictions. Officials did not say how long the […]
EDGEWOOD, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#East Texas#Farmers#Homegrown Farm
KETK / FOX51 News

How to protect your children from ‘dry drowning’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With more families headed to the pool or lake to beat this triple-digit heat, swim instructors are stressing the importance of teaching your little one how to swim. It is just as much of a life skill as walking and talking, except this skill can save your life. A major concern […]
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Industry
KETK / FOX51 News

DPS: Missing Henderson County woman found

(UPDATE 8:01 a.m.) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has canceled the silver alert, and said the missing woman has been found. GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing woman by Gun Barrel City police. Sandra Turnbaugh, 81, was last seen at the 800 block of […]
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson County searching for missing Brownsboro teen

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen almost two weeks ago. Maylon Couey went missing from Brownsboro on June 29, and was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on July 1, officials said. Couey is 5’4″, approximately 120 pounds with brown hair […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Ponce Family makes USSSA World Series trip a family affair

Arp, Texas (KETK) – The Arp Tigers 13U travel baseball team competed at the USSSA World Series, where they finished second. It’s an experience the Ponce family says brought them closer together. “I was very excited. It’s a new experience because we haven’t seen teams out there so it will be some tough competition out […]
ARP, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy