Abortion rights are poised to come before Michigan voters in November after an abortion rights campaign turned in a record-breaking number of signatures Monday for a ballot initiative. The effort will further increase attention on Michigan's elections, where the battleground state's Democratic governor and attorney general have made abortion rights a centerpiece of their reelection campaigns. The push to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution comes weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and gave states the power to decide whether to ban the procedure. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO