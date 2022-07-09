ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows teens beat 73-year-old Philly man to death with traffic cone

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Security video released Friday by Philadelphia police shows seven teenagers fatally beating a man in his early 70s with a traffic cone.

James “Simmie” Lambert Jr., 73, died June 25, one day after the early-morning beating was captured on video, WCAU reported.

The Philadelphia Police Department also announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case, NBC News reported.

According to police, Lambert was ambushed while walking at around 2:38 a.m. June 24 by four boys and three girls, believed to be in their early to mid-teens, WCAU reported.

It was not immediately clear if the teens knew Lambert or what occurred before the apparent assault, NBC News reported.

The video clearly shows Lambert attempting to elude the teenagers several times, at one point crossing the street, but their pursuit continued. Police intentionally blurred Lambert’s image in the video shared to YouTube.

“The teens struck the victim several times with objects, knocking the victim to the ground causing injuries to his head,” Philadelphia police wrote in a blog post.

Comments / 9

Paula O'connor
3d ago

If i knew who they were i would turn them in for free.

Reply(2)
8
 

WSOC Charlotte

