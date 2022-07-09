ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocklin, CA

Rocklin boosted with millions from American Rescue Plan Act funds

By Staff
rosevilletoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARPA Programs Approved to Support Businesses, Students, Nonprofits. Rocklin, Calif.- The City of Rocklin has committed more $2.85 million in Federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for community support programs to assist Rocklin residents, businesses and non-profits in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 28, the Rocklin City...

www.rosevilletoday.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

‘It Is What It Is’: Sacramento Residents Step Up Water Conservation Efforts As State Mulls Drought Measures

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) —  Water conservation numbers are strong in the capital region, but is it enough to satisfy statewide water restrictions? We’re getting answers on how local counties are making conservation worth it for the people who live there. As California’s drought worsens, local water agencies have been given level two regulations with the intention of cutting water usage by twenty percent. Residents are answering the call but it still may not be enough as Gov. Gavin Newsom mulls the idea of a statewide mandate. “It is what it is,” says West Sacramento resident Erica Souvannarth. The lifelong Californian has curbed her water usage...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Homeless man cleaning up El Dorado Hills

“I walk here every day,” said Barry Gordon as he raked leaves outside the El Dorado Hills Post Office on a sultry Saturday morning. An unassuming, quiet fellow, the 71 year old has taken it upon himself to clean up various areas around the El Dorado Hills community, including the post office grounds. “Anything in front of me when I walk, if it’s trash I pick it up.”
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento Homeless Grows As City/County Spend Million$ More on Accommodating Them

The number of homeless living on Sacramento streets has increased over the past three years, according to the new Point-in-Time count released by Sacramento Steps Forward, the City of Sacramento reports. However, based on interviews with homeless, they were living on the streets prior to the Covid virus pandemic, so this increase can’t be blamed on the pandemic.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocklin, CA
City
Rescue, CA
Rocklin, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Rocklin, CA
Society
Local
California Government
goldcountrymedia.com

Lincoln's new financial documents unveiled

June 28th’s Lincoln City Council meeting was heaven for a government financial junkie, as both the fiscal 2022/23 annual budget and the updated Public Facilities Element (PFE) fee platform were presented. Both documents are “educated, best guesses,” subject to modifications as events unfold to alter the assumptions. The documents...
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

Fair Oaks residents receive antisemitic leaflets

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that on Monday multiple homes in the Fair Oaks area received antisemitic flyers inside of bags with beans. Deputies and federal partners investigating the case have said that at least five residents received the bags and that there are currently no suspects or […]
FAIR OAKS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Request To Recount Ballots In Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Race Withdrawn Over Cost

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – The request to recount ballots cast in one Nevada County election has been halted. Last week, veteran political adviser Randy Economy made the request to inspect and recount ballots on behalf of Nevada County Clerk-Recorder candidate Jason Tedder. Then, on Monday, he told CBS13 that he is halting the recount request. He told CBS13 “This has never been about the results, it’s about the chain of custody and the way the election was handled.” Economy, who questions the legitimacy of mail-in ballots in general, said he wanted to review the signatures on the envelopes and compare them to the voter rolls. The only way to do that under California law was to request a recount. In California, voters can request a recount for any reason, as long as they pay for it. The current clerk-recorder estimated it would take 38 days to hand-count roughly 1,000 ballots a day at the cost of more than $82,000. Economy told CBS13 that he could not afford the $82,000 cost and will terminate his request at 4 p.m. Monday.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Courthouse News Service

America’s farm-to-fork capital is still struggling to lift up urban farmers

Sacramento touts itself as the farm-to-fork capital of the nation, yet still has food deserts and roadblocks for urban farmers — especially farmers of color. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Once the City of Trees with more trees per capita than anywhere in the U.S. — a name that goes back to the 1850s — Sacramento regularly competed with Paris for the top slot in the world. Yet in 2012, Sacramento was recognized as “America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital,” a branding campaign aimed at uplifting regional farming and aiding culinary tourism. The name made it into the larger community consciousness in 2017, when it was plastered on the local landmark water tower — erasing the previous “City of Trees” signage and shocking many residents.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Enjoy cake this week and help a Sacramento organization continue its mission of helping the unhoused

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — July 14 is Bastille Day and Sacramento Self-Help Housing is planning its annual 'Let Them Eat Cake' event on the same day. It's named after the French phrase often attributed to Marie Antionette, who according to legend, thoughtlessly replied: "Then let them eat cake" when told the poor in France "were so starved they didn't even have bread."
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

What are some of Sacramento’s oldest buildings?

(KTXL) — In the mid-1800’s the Gold Rush caused a rush of people to migrate to what is now known as the Sacramento area, this influx of people created new buildings that are still standing to this day. Sacramento. According to the Old Sacramento Waterfront Facebook page, the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Hundreds of PG&E customers without power in Amador County

Hundreds of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in Amador County are waking up without power Tuesday morning. (Video above: Top headlines for July 12, 2022) The power outage happened Monday night, just before 7 a.m. and impacted around 500 people in the Plymouth area. The cause of the outage...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus Package#Sierra College#Charity#American#The Rocklin City Council#Complet
CBS Sacramento

Tired Of Waiting On The City, South Sacramento Twin Sisters Clean Up Neighborhood Sidewalk Themselves

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Twin sisters from south Sacramento decided they could not wait any longer to clean up their neighborhood. For months, Margarita Chavez watched weeds grow through sidewalk cracks at 24th Street and Matson Drive near a bus stop. After calls to the city for help, she enlisted the help of her twin sister, Mirna Gonzalez, to step in. Not many people travel with gardening tools and trash bags always in their cars. Tired of blight, Chavez enjoys beautifying her neighborhood. She’s a member of Sacramento Picks it Up, a group dedicated to clearing trash around the city. Chavez, 68, said she...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Drivers Second Worst In US, Study Finds

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A lot of Americans think their city has the worst drivers, but a new report reveals which city’s drivers are really bad. According to a study by QuoteWizard from Lending Tree, Sacramento drivers were almost at the top of the list, beating L.A. The study looked at which U.S. cities have the most dangerous driving incidents, defined as accidents, speeding tickets, citations (things like running red lights and using a cellphone while driving), and DUI arrests. Bakersfield was number one and Sacramento was a close second. L.A. was fourth and San Francisco was fifth. Here’s the list of the top 11 worst cities. (credit: QuoteWizard by Lending Tree) The city with the best drivers? Louisville, Kentucky.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
FOX40

Do any major fault lines pass through Sacramento?

(KTXL) — While no major fault lines pass directly through the Sacramento area, that does not mean that the area will not feel the effects of earthquakes. According to California Earthquake Authority, there are over 500 active faults in California and 15,700 known faults throughout the state. Most Californians live within 30 miles of an active fault and there is a greater than 99% chance that a magnitude 6.7 or greater earthquake will strike the state. There is also a 77% chance that Sacramento will be struck by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake or greater.
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In California

California is a widely-chosen state to retire for the desired proximity to beaches, financially stable economy, and great climate. The retirees will never feel under-appreciated for their hard-working lives in these 11 best small towns to retire in California. Auburn. Some 14,000 residents know their hometown of Auburn as one...
KCRA.com

Antisemitic leaflets in plastic bags left in Carmichael neighborhood

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Antisemitic leaflets inside plastic bags were once again left at homes in a Carmichael neighborhood, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday. (Video above: Top headlines for July 12, 2022) At least five homes received the bags with leaflets and beans in their driveways, the sheriff's...
CARMICHAEL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy