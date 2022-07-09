ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

By The Associated Press
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's...

nptelegraph.com

North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: four, ten; White Balls: eleven, twenty-five) (thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eight) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 440,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 8, Day: 29, Year: 22. (Month: eight; Day: twenty-nine; Year: twenty-two) Pick 3. 3-6-1 (three, six, one)
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. July 7, 2022. It won’t happen, but it’s tempting to imagine a coast-to-coast Big Ten conference football championship played smack-dab in the middle of the country. Say, maybe, in Lincoln, where we happen to have a good-sized stadium available in mid-December. Of course with no...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska Gas Prices Continue To Drop

The cost to "fill 'er up" in Nebraska continues to decline. Triple-A says the statewide average Tuesday for a gallon of unleaded is 4.58, with even lower prices being reported at fueling stations in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. The national average Tuesday is at 4.65 per gallon. In Iowa, the...
voiceofmuscatine.com

Nebraska rancher selling part of his heard for the 4th time in a decade

Nebraska rancher selling part of his heard for the 4th time in a decade. A Southwest Nebraska rancher says he’s selling off part of his cow/calf herd because of a shortage of high quality grass. Jacob Miller tells Brownfield he’s received two significant rain events since the spring of...
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
KCCI.com

Nebraska family recounts loved one lost to 'brain-eating amoeba'

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Iowa and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials are testing the water in a southwest Iowa lake for brain-eating amoeba after a Missouri resident was infected last week,according to the state's Department of Natural Resources. As the Iowa DNR closed the beach at Lake...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Float these 5 Nebraska water trails

With summer sizzling, now’s the time to hit Nebraska’s water trails for a chance to cool off. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission features 10 water trails along stretches of the state’s well-known rivers and creeks. For the most part, these water trails — which cover more than 500 miles — are calm and perfect for kayaking, canoeing, tubing or even tanking. Choose a trail or a portion of the trail to suit your interests and skills.
#The Nebraska Lottery#The Associated Press
1011now.com

Nebraska Football Hall of Fame announces 2022 Class

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Six Nebraska standouts and two state college representatives comprise the 2022 class of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame announced on Monday. The 2022 inductees were chosen by the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame, which is sponsored by the Nebraska Chapter of the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame. The 2022 Hall of Fame class will be officially inducted at a Sept. 9 banquet in Lincoln and recognized the following day at the Huskers’ home game against Georgia Southern.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Monday Weather Phenomenon In Central Nebraska

The National Weather Service reports a rare weather event happened Monday morning in part of Nebraska. Between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., the weather service says winds up to around 60 miles per hour and a rapid but brief warming spike in temperatures occurred in the Kearney and Hastings area.
KSNB Local4

Ag solar installation complete in south central Nebraska

DAVENPORT, Neb. (Press Release) - Valley® Irrigation, a leader in advancing agricultural productivity, allowing growers to produce more with less through engineered irrigation equipment and connected crop management applications, has partnered with Farmers National Company, the nation’s leading land and mineral management firm, to complete the company’s first ag solar installation within North America.
DAVENPORT, NE
kmaland.com

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of SW Iowa, SE Nebraska until 8 a.m.

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska until 8 a.m. HARRISON-POTTAWATTAMIE-SHELBY-ADAIR-CASS-AUDUBON-CALHOUN-CARROLL-CRAWFORD-GREENE-GUTHRIE-SAC-MADISON-MONONA. Nebraska Counties. BURT-BUTLER-DODGE-DOUGLAS-SARPY-SAUNDERS-WASHINGTON. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE. ISOLATED LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 1.5 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
North Platte Telegraph

Monday, July 11 weather update for Nebraska

The severe weather threat has come to an end, but the chance for showers and storms continues. See when rain is most likely in our area and how much we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska State Sen. Flood submits formal resignation

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Sen. Mike Flood formally submitted his resignation Monday so he can begin his new job as Congressman. Flood, of Norfolk, was elected June 28 to fill the rest of Jeff Fortenberry’s term in the U.S. House. Fortenberry resigned last March after he was convicted in federal court of lying to the FBI over illegal campaign contributions.
KRMS Radio

Nebraska Man Escapes Injuries Following Jet Ski Fire

An Omaha, Nebraska, man escapes with minor injuries after the jet skit he was working caught on fire. The water patrol division of the highway patrol says it happened Friday evening at the 3.7 mile mark of the Glaize Arm. 58-year-old Michael Rosenberger was on the dock working on the...
OMAHA, NE

