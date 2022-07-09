Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

Lincoln Journal Star. July 7, 2022. It won’t happen, but it’s tempting to imagine a coast-to-coast Big Ten conference football championship played smack-dab in the middle of the country. Say, maybe, in Lincoln, where we happen to have a good-sized stadium available in mid-December. Of course with no...
The cost to "fill 'er up" in Nebraska continues to decline. Triple-A says the statewide average Tuesday for a gallon of unleaded is 4.58, with even lower prices being reported at fueling stations in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. The national average Tuesday is at 4.65 per gallon. In Iowa, the...
Nebraska rancher selling part of his heard for the 4th time in a decade. A Southwest Nebraska rancher says he’s selling off part of his cow/calf herd because of a shortage of high quality grass. Jacob Miller tells Brownfield he’s received two significant rain events since the spring of...
LINCOLN, Neb.-With support from Lancaster County Farm Bureau, the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation hosted five Nebraska teachers and volunteers at the National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference “Empire State of Agriculture,” June 29 – July 1 in Saratoga Springs, NY. Educators from across the country attended to...
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Iowa and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials are testing the water in a southwest Iowa lake for brain-eating amoeba after a Missouri resident was infected last week,according to the state's Department of Natural Resources. As the Iowa DNR closed the beach at Lake...
With summer sizzling, now’s the time to hit Nebraska’s water trails for a chance to cool off. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission features 10 water trails along stretches of the state’s well-known rivers and creeks. For the most part, these water trails — which cover more than 500 miles — are calm and perfect for kayaking, canoeing, tubing or even tanking. Choose a trail or a portion of the trail to suit your interests and skills.
As he walked onto the field to play the biggest game of his career, Eddie Gordon tried his hardest to hold back a smile. The emotions hit Gordon all at once — with the speakers blasting, drums pounding and fans cheering all around a massive stadium, he had to remind himself to act like he’d been there before.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Six Nebraska standouts and two state college representatives comprise the 2022 class of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame announced on Monday. The 2022 inductees were chosen by the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame, which is sponsored by the Nebraska Chapter of the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame. The 2022 Hall of Fame class will be officially inducted at a Sept. 9 banquet in Lincoln and recognized the following day at the Huskers’ home game against Georgia Southern.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha native is on her way to Brazil to represent Team USA in the 2022 Pan American Gymnastics Championships. 16-year-old Lexi Zeiss left for Brazil on Sunday, July 10th. "I am so honored!" says Zeiss, in a press release, representing the Twin City Twisters as a...
The National Weather Service reports a rare weather event happened Monday morning in part of Nebraska. Between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., the weather service says winds up to around 60 miles per hour and a rapid but brief warming spike in temperatures occurred in the Kearney and Hastings area.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We heard from Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts on Monday days after Nebraska Republicans changed their own organization’s rules to oust the chair of the party Dan Welch. Welch was replaced by Eric Underwood of Lincoln after a majority of the delegates voted to oust...
DAVENPORT, Neb. (Press Release) - Valley® Irrigation, a leader in advancing agricultural productivity, allowing growers to produce more with less through engineered irrigation equipment and connected crop management applications, has partnered with Farmers National Company, the nation’s leading land and mineral management firm, to complete the company’s first ag solar installation within North America.
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska until 8 a.m. HARRISON-POTTAWATTAMIE-SHELBY-ADAIR-CASS-AUDUBON-CALHOUN-CARROLL-CRAWFORD-GREENE-GUTHRIE-SAC-MADISON-MONONA. Nebraska Counties. BURT-BUTLER-DODGE-DOUGLAS-SARPY-SAUNDERS-WASHINGTON. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE. ISOLATED LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 1.5 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
On July 7, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana submitted about 180,000 combined signatures for two ballot initiatives, or about 90,000 signatures for each initiative, that would legalize and regulate medical marijuana. Both ballot initiatives are state statutes and require a number of signatures equal to 7% of the state’s registered voters...
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Sen. Mike Flood formally submitted his resignation Monday so he can begin his new job as Congressman. Flood, of Norfolk, was elected June 28 to fill the rest of Jeff Fortenberry’s term in the U.S. House. Fortenberry resigned last March after he was convicted in federal court of lying to the FBI over illegal campaign contributions.
The signature deadline for Nebraska ballot initiatives was July 7. Citizens for Voter ID, the campaign behind an initiative to require voter identification, submitted over 170,000 signatures. In Nebraska, the number of signatures required to qualify an initiated constitutional amendment for the ballot is equal to 10% of registered voters...
LINCOLN — Prominent Nebraska Democrats are expressing dismay that the Biden administration hasn’t taken steps — 18 months after taking office — to appoint Democrats to two, plum political jobs: U.S. attorney and U.S. marshal. Former U.S. Sen. and Gov. Bob Kerrey said he has heard...
An Omaha, Nebraska, man escapes with minor injuries after the jet skit he was working caught on fire. The water patrol division of the highway patrol says it happened Friday evening at the 3.7 mile mark of the Glaize Arm. 58-year-old Michael Rosenberger was on the dock working on the...
