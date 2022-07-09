Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Six Nebraska standouts and two state college representatives comprise the 2022 class of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame announced on Monday. The 2022 inductees were chosen by the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame, which is sponsored by the Nebraska Chapter of the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame. The 2022 Hall of Fame class will be officially inducted at a Sept. 9 banquet in Lincoln and recognized the following day at the Huskers’ home game against Georgia Southern.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO