Rhubarb Days and Vintage Market

The advantage of living on a golf course is in the “borrowed” backdrop for a garden’s landscape, along with beautiful, established trees to frame the vista. Toby and Tom Mason moved to McCormick Woods six years ago. Their location on the 4th hole offers a lovely long view across the green to a pond.
Frills, the little store in downtown Gig Harbor known for its bright seasonal displays, exists to brighten peoples’ day. So says owner Tammi Barber, whose latest work of public art is a celebration of summer featuring pool noodles, beach balls and pool floats. That might sound mundane. But arranged...
SEATTLE — Whether by boat or foot, there's a spot on the northern shores of Lake Union that's a hidden gem with incredible water views. Bowriders Grill is run by Chef Matthew, who prepares everything from meat and fish smoked in the smoker right on-site, to freshly baked chocolate chip cookies he surprises guests with after dinner.
Edmonds in Bloom welcomes visitors to the 26th annual Garden Tour, Sunday, July 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early-bird tickets are $20; day of tour tickets are $25 (if available). To avoid overcrowding the gardens, the number of tickets sold this year will be limited. Tickets are on...
The Seattle Mariners are embarking on ventures outside of the stadium, with the opening of a restaurant and brewpub next month in the old Pyramid Brewery building near T-Mobile Park. The Hatback Bar & Grille will be open on all game and event days, while Hatback and Steelheads Alley will...
Most event venues come with a theme pre-prepared, be it shabby-chic, modern, farmhouse or otherwise. But Payton Pocklington, 24, of Centralia, wanted to create a venue that would be as diverse as the events and its guests. This weekend at 203 N. Tower Ave., Centralia, the grand opening was held for her new venue, aptly named “The White Space.”
Would you believe it if I told you that for under $500,000 you could buy a 125-foot ship that not only floats but is in good working order? Believe it because Galati Yacht Estates has that ship for sale right now for a huge price reduction. The ship was made in 1938 by the Army Corps of engineers originally as a military survey craft and has a high-iron riveted steel which helps it avoid corrosion. The ship was also designed to be very efficient with fuel especially for its size only using 12-15 GPH on average.
Why do residents of Seattle think it's okay to bring their four-legged friends EVERYWHERE they go? I've seen them at the drug store, the grocery store, and most recently sharing a booth at a bar. Before some of you get your leashes in a bunch, I, too, have a dog....
My husband and I were just talking about how much we love that trail. Next on my list! (u/fluffy_camaro) Goat lake is amazing. I hiked there a few years back not knowing anything about it, a friend picked it out. It was a pleasant walk in the woods for what felt like forever until it opened up to this view, totally mind blowing. One of my favorite day hikes. (u/Butt_Putnam)
It’s looking like another successful weekend in downtown Everett, Washington as the Everett 3on3 Basketball event and the Everett Farmers Market appeared to both be drawing big crowds to downtown Sunday morning and afternoon. The City is working to bring more weekend events into the core of Everett. Of...
I’ve never seen my van so full of pillows and blankets. I’m pretty sure there was even a bean bag chair somewhere in the back. No, we weren’t going camping. My family was instead packed up for a cozy night at the Skyline Drive-In Theater in Shelton.
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on Puget Sound seeing its lowest tide in more than a decade originally aired on June 15, 2022. If you missed the low-low tides in June for Puget Sound, you have another chance to witness the low tides this week. Lower than...
Starbucks will shut down five Seattle locations by the end of the month, citing crime-related concerns from customers and employees. A company spokesperson confirmed to FOX 13 that the following stores will permanently close on July 31:. Roosevelt (6417 Roosevelt Way NE) Central District (2300 S. Jackson Street) International District...
The menus are down, there’s a board over the drive-thru window and brown paper covers the glass at the Starbucks at 11802 Highway 99 in south Everett, Washington. The store actually closed in June. On Monday, Starbucks announced this location is permanently closed as of July 31st along with...
Experience a wee bit of Scotland at the Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games & Clan Gathering, the largest event of its kind in Washington state, set for July 22-24. The 6th oldest Scottish festival in the U.S. went virtual the past two years due to the pandemic. But the beloved festival returns in person for the 75th annual games in 2022. The event is organized by the Seattle Scottish Highland Games Association (SSHGA).
Welcome to 'Stomping Grounds' — a new series where Seattle Refined staff and colleagues will take you to their hometowns, either where they grew up or currently live. We want this series to show you all the cool places to eat, things to do and places to go in these lovely cities and towns across the Pacific Northwest, so if you've never been, now you'll know! Our first feature is from Abby Luschei, Assistant Editor for Seattle Refined.
MONDAY – 9:29 am, -2.6 feet. As usual during low-low tide periods, the Seattle Aquarium‘s volunteer beach naturalists will be stationed at two local beaches to answer questions – Lincoln Park and Constellation Park (south of Alki Point), these days and times:. Wednesday, July 13: 9:30 am−1...
When did it close? I saw a video of this guy on YouTube trying out every rainforest cafe in North America and it made me miss rainforest cafe. Only to find it the one in Tukwila is permanently closed 😞
Nestled between rippling Puget Sound to the west and laid-back Lake Washington to the east, Seattle sometimes surprises even locals with its sheer wealth and variety of beautiful beaches. With more than 200 miles of shoreline, Seattle offers waterfront fun for every style, from laid-back lawns on Lake Washington with...
