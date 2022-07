ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If Palmer’s Sarah Uschmann is unable to be reached, she is likely at the Palmer High School gym, alone, tossing weights around. ”It is really hard to train alone, especially in this gym,” the 18-year old said inside the weight room. “I blast as much music as I possibly can but still, it’s sometimes a little hard and I have to call my coach like, ‘hey I need some help,’ and she will call me and help me through it, but it is definitely super hard.”

