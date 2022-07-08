Carlos Santana, Shawn Mendes postpone imminent Milwaukee shows for health reasons

Milwaukee concert performances in July by guitarist Carlos Santana and singer Shawn Mendes have been postponed for different health-related reasons. COVID-19 is not part of either decision.

Santana, 74, is recovering from an on-stage collapse Tuesday at a performance in the Detroit area, which his manager attributed to "heat exhaustion and dehydration" in a statement to the Detroit Free Press.

In a Facebook statement posted Friday evening, Santana's management announced postponement of the guitarist's scheduled performances July 8-16 with his band — a co-headlining tour with Earth, Wind & Fire — that includes a July 10 date at Milwaukee's American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the Summerfest grounds.

MORE: Carlos Santana seeks a 'higher realm' for summer tour, Milwaukee show, with Earth, Wind & Fire

"Doctor’s have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully," Santana manager Michael Vrionis said in the statement .

Concert promoter Live Nation plans to reschedule the show dates and will honor previously purchased tickets. Refunds for first-hand tickets will also be available for 30 days once the new date is announced.

In an Instagram post Friday, Mendes, 23, announced he was postponing his next three weeks of concerts, including a scheduled July 12 date at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum.

Mendes wrote that the toll and pressure of the road has led him to a breaking point.

"After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know," he wrote.

A statement on the Fiserv Forum website said previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date when it is announced. Customers who want a refund instead can get one at point of purchase.

Contact Jim Higgins at jim.higgins@jrn.com . Follow him on Twitter at @jhiggy.

MORE: Shawn Mendes talks about his new tour, making songs about Camila Cabello breakup and his movie role as a singing crocodile

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Carlos Santana, Shawn Mendes postpone imminent Milwaukee shows for health reasons