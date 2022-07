Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux’s WWE run came to an end in November of last year, but Kross says they loved the environment and thought they’d be “lifers” there. Kross recently spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and talked about their run in the company, which included a brief run on Raw for Kross himself. Kross said that being in the same location as Summerslam later this month when he competes against Harry Smith at Starrcast V is a bit weird for him.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO