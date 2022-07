LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Colonial Pipeline Company said that a pipeline leak on July 4 spilled an estimated 24,822 gallons of gasoline in the area of Sugarlimb Road in Loudon. They said the leak was due to a valve failure and that they shut down Line 18 and removed the valve after finding the leak. They said repairs were completed within 24 hours and gasoline continued flowing through Line 18 at 8 p.m. on July 5.

LOUDON COUNTY, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO