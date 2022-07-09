ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Heirloom”

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYet another Jordan release for Fall 2022 has surfaced via official images. Off the heels of the Jordan 12 “Stealth” and Jordan 2 J Balvin, official images of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Heirloom” have...

sneakernews.com

