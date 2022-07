The Murdaugh name is now known far beyond the rural community where the family has lived for generations in South Carolina’s Lowcountry. Ever since Maggie Murdaugh and her son Paul were shot to death near the dog kennels on their Colleton County estate, the stories of alleged misdeeds of Maggie’s husband Alex have spun out, detailed in newspapers, television documentaries and podcasts.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO